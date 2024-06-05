Final major steel truss from Key Bridge collapse blocking full federal channel removed

BALTIMORE - The final large steel truss from the Key Bridge collapse blocking the main federal passageway to the Port of Baltimore has been removed.

The 700-foot-wide Fort McHenry Channel, with access to all vessels, is expected to be restored by June 10.

Salvage crews used concrete breakers, underwater surveys and oxyacetylene torches to separate tons of concrete roadway, cable, and steel rebar from "Section 4C" while removing debris with clamshell dredges.

Salvage work and surveys are continuing as crews remove residual wreckage.

Expanding the channel

Unified Command crews had previously cleared the federal channel to a width of 400 feet and a depth of 50 feet to allow commercial vessels access to the Port of Baltimore.

Removing the final steel truss expands the width of the channel to allow all ships in and out of the port.

Clearing massive bridge pieces

Salvage crews cleared the wreckage from the riverbed by digging out the bottom cord of the remaining truss and cutting it into three sections to safely lift the wreckage.

Previously, crews completed the lift of a 470-short-ton steel section of the Key Bridge truss that had been buried in the river mudline and had pinned the Dali for weeks.

"These final lifts are an important next step to re-opening the full 700-foot width of the navigation channel," Unified Command said.