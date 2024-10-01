Port of Baltimore workers are now on strike. Here's when we can start feeling the effects.

BALTIM0RE -- Experts say the longer the thousands of port workers strike, including at the Port of Baltimore, the more catastrophic the impacts could be.

At least 25,000 port workers, with more than 2,000 in Baltimore, at 14 ports along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico initiated a strike after a new labor agreement between the International Longshoreman Association and the US Maritime Alliance wasn't reached.

The ILA is demanding higher wages and a guarantee that jobs won't be subject to automation or semi-automation.

Strike impact expectations

Tinglong Dai, the Bernard T. Ferrari professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, warns to keep a close eye on the global supply chain. He said the supply chain should be fine if the strike lasts a couple of days.

However, Dai said we will start feeling the impact if the strike lasts for two to three weeks.

The professor added that we should be concerned about perishables that come through ports.

"By that, I'm referring to fresh produce, fruits, especially bananas," Dai said. "We have already heard that some of the largest banana importers [will have their inventory impacted]."

That, in turn, could lead to higher prices at the store. Dai said many retailers have upped the amount of product shipped through ports in recent months in anticipation of the strike, meaning if the strike continues for more than a few days, the impact shouldn't be too harsh.

Dai said most of the products for the holiday shopping season are already through ports and stocked in warehouses.

However, if you're worried about missing out, it's best to start your holiday shopping early.

Consumer concern

Johnny Wilkins, from Dundalk, is hoping the strike ends as soon as possible.

"Hopefully it won't take too long, that we can reach a negotiable end," Wilkins said. "Everybody would be happy on both sides."

Wilkins said the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse is still impacting the supply chain, on top of the longshoreman's strike.

He said his biggest concern is "prices are gonna soar."