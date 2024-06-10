Watch CBS News
Main channel to Port of Baltimore fully restored 11 weeks after Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - The main passageway for ships to the Port of Baltimore has been fully restored, the Unified Command announced on Monday. 

After 11 weeks of painstaking work, Unified Command reopened the full-width channel where the Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River. 

The 700-foot wide and 50-foot deep channel will allow two-way traffic for large vessels, benefiting the Port of Baltimore, which had suffered drastic economic losses since the bridge collapsed on March 26. 

