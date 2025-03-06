President Trump pauses Mexico tariffs until April 2 after talking with Mexico's president

President Trump on Thursday said he will pause 25% tariffs on U.S. imports from Mexico that are covered under a 2020 trade agreement, delaying levies imposed on the nation earlier this week.

Mr. Trump announced the delay in a social media post after a call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

"After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement," Mr. Trump wrote, referring to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. He characterized the move "as an accommodation" for the Mexican leader.

"Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!" Mr. Trup added.

USMCA is in effect until April 2. The tariffs would take effect when it expires.

They are expected to lead to price increases for consumers on an array of goods, from vegetables and fruit to automobiles. Levies on vehicles won't go into effect immediately, though, after Mr. Trump also issued one-month exemption from tariffs for automakers Wednesday, following conversations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

In 2023, the U.S. imported more than $45 billion worth of agricultural products from Mexico. Almost three-quarters of such imports consisted of vegetables, fruit, beer, tequila and other drinks and spirits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USMCA covers the vast majority of imports from Mexico. In a press conference Thursday, President Sheinbaum said that nearly all of Mexico's trade with the U.S. is covered under the USMCA agreement. She acknowledged that tariffs on Mexico could go into effect April 2.

Mr. Trump has flip-flopped on tariffs before, and business leaders say uncertainty around which policies will actually take effect has created confusion for businesses and consumers.

Some of the most prominent retail executives in the U.S. have spoken out about the tariffs, saying they'd almost certainly lead to increased costs, some of which will be passed along to American consumers.