Maryland behavioral health advocates raise concerns about proposed $116 million in funding cuts

Behavioral health advocates in Maryland are voicing concerns about the possible impact of a $116 million budget cut included in Gov. Wes Moore's FY2026 budget.

During a news conference Tuesday, advocates are expected to call on state leaders to restore the funds, arguing that the cuts would impact young residents.

Among the group of advocates are Maryland Senator Shelly Hettleman, Adrienne Breidenstine, Vice President of Policy and Communications at the Behavioral Health System Baltimore and Dan Martin, the Senior Director of Public Policy at the Mental Health Association of Maryland.

The group says the budget cuts would impact behavioral healthcare at every level, from screening and early intervention to treatment and crisis services.

Advocates are urging lawmakers to restore funding for Maryland's 988 helpline. The three-digit number was designated as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the U.S. in 2022 and has seen significant outreach since then.

In 2024, the Maryland General Assembly approved a 25-cent charge to support the helpline. The group of advocates argues that Gov. Moore's proposed budget fails to allocate the $25 million in revenue back into 988 call centers.

"Without this funding, 988 call centers will be forced to lay off counselors; wait times for calls, texts, and chats will increase; and Marylanders in distress will suffer the consequences," the group said in a release.

According to the group, the proposed 2026 budget would cut $90 million in funding for school mental health resources. The funding is provided through the Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports.

"In its first six months alone, the Consortium has supported the provision of behavioral health services to 58,000 students across 80% of Maryland schools, resulting in improved mental health outcomes for 70-80% of Maryland students." the group said.

According to the group of advocates, demand for mental health care is increasing as one in four adults in the U.S. has a mental illness.

Student mental health resources

The 2022-23 Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that 28% of Maryland high school students reported their mental health was not good most of the time or always.

Recently, the state health department expanded coverage for families on Medicaid, providing students with certain behavioral and mental health services.

Maryland lawmakers have previously supported legislation to address mental health programs for students.

In 2024, a law went into effect requiring public colleges and universities to allow students suffering from mental health crises to withdraw and receive tuition and fee reimbursements.

The Cameron Carden Act of 2024 was introduced after a Salisbury University student faced discrimination prompting a decline in his mental health. He withdrew from the university but was denied any reimbursements at the time.

In 2024, a report found that most states, including Maryland, did not have enough school psychologists. The ratio at the time was one psychologist to every 1,066 students.