Increasing mental health resources in Maryland schools

Baltimore County Public Schools is expanding their mental health resources with Talk Space

Baltimore County Public Schools is expanding their mental health resources with Talk Space

Baltimore County Public Schools is expanding their mental health resources with Talk Space

BALTIMORE - The mental health crisis among children is a growing concern.

With children now back in class, there's more of a push this year to address student mental health.

According to the National Association of School Psychologists, most states, including Maryland, do not have enough school psychologists.

The NASP says every school should have a ratio of 1 school psychologists to 500 students.

But in Maryland that ration is worse, with 1,066 students per school psychologist instead.

According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 5 children have mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders.

Therefore, some school districts are taking action to help remedy the ongoing issue.

Baltimore County Public Schools is expanding their mental health resources with Talkspace. It's a free telehealth therapy for students who are 13 and older.

Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rodgers said select middle schools will also have access to the Cigna School Support Line.

"This is a no cost confidential service for students, families and staff," she said. "The Cigna Support line provides support when individuals need help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days of the year."

The school district received a $7.8 million state grant to expand behavioral health services to underinsured and uninsured students. The grant was approved by the Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports.

Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rodgers said the grant means eight community healthcare providers will work with the system to provide services to student across all grade levels to 100 schools.

"These services include therapy, workshop, family education, prevention services, mentoring, family support groups, character education and more," Rodgers said.

These changes are critical as Rodgers said it shows how committed the school district is in fostering a safe environment for their student body.

Education funding packages like the Blueprint for Maryland's Future also allowed the state to expand their school-based health centers. There are now about 90 centers across the state.