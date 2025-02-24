Maryland school-based mental health services expanded for Medicaid-enrolled students

Maryland's health department has expanded its coverage for families on Medicaid to provide students with certain behavioral and mental health services.

Now, Maryland public schools can bill Medicaid for students to be given behavioral and mental health services, which could include diagnostic evaluations, individual therapy, family therapy and group therapy, according to the state.

The mental health services are provided by licensed school psychologists and school social workers.

"This expansion is a step forward in addressing the mental health needs of Maryland's students," said Maryland Secretary of Health Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. "We're breaking down barriers to mental health care and making sure that every student has access to the support they need to succeed in and out of the classroom."

According to state health officials, currently, Local Education Agencies are reimbursed for mental health services only when provided to students enrolled in Medicaid with an approved IEP or IFSP.

This expansion allows students enrolled in Medicaid will have access to those vital services.

"When we expand access to mental health services, we strengthen the depth of support available to students," said State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright. "Social-emotional wellness is directly tied to academic success. We appreciate our partnership with the Maryland Department of Health on this important initiative."