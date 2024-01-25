Watch CBS News
Bill introduced to support mental health among Maryland college students

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A new bill is being introduced to support mental health among Maryland college students.

Introduced by Maryland delegate Shaneka Henson of Anne Arundel County, the Cameron Carden Act of 2023 would require public colleges and universities in the state to adopt policies that would allow students suffering mental health crisis to withdraw and be reimbursed for tuition and fees. 

The act is in honor of the Salisbury University student, Cameron Carden, who faced intense discrimination on the campus that he left. He was denied tuition and fee repayments.

This marks the third time state lawmakers have been asked to consider the bill.  

