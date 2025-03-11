Maryland health department announces grant funding opportunities to reduce gun violence

The Maryland Department of Health plans to address gun violence through two new grant opportunities.

The grant funding will be administered through the state's Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention.

One grant offers up to $25,000 to local health departments that provide firearm safe storage education and distribute free safety devices such as lock boxes.

A separate $200,000 grant will fund an organization to lead a statewide community engagement campaign, including a summit to inform Maryland's gun violence prevention strategic plan.

Maryland grapples with gun violence

According to data from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore, Maryland as a whole saw a major reduction in violent crimes in 2024.

Homicides decreased by 32% statewide since 2021, and 41% in Baltimore City, the U.S. Attorney said in a report released in January.

In Baltimore City, gun violence has also dropped. As of February 3, 2025, homicides in the city were down 17.6% and non-fatal shootings were down 10.7% compared to the same time in 2024, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

Despite these reductions - more work remains, with recent incidents causing concern for local leaders.

On Feb. 22, a double shooting near the Mall in Columbia in Howard County left 16-year-old Michael Robertson dead and 15-year-old Blake McCray injured. McCray later succumbed to his injuries on February 27. The accused shooter, 18-year-old Emmetson Zeah, was already out on bail for previous violent crimes and is now charged with first-degree murder. The incident marked the second deadly shooting at the mall within seven months. In July, 17-year-old Angelo Little was shot and killed near the mall's food court.

On Feb. 5, three people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen who was found dead in a car in Columbia, according to Howard County police.

In Howard County, there were 141 cases of gun violence or firearm violations, and five homicides reported in Howard County between January 2023 and January 2024, according to HCPD data.

On March 4, a 16-year-old student at Lansdowne High School in Baltimore County was fatally shot after being chased onto the school campus. The shooting, which occurred shortly after school dismissal, left the community shocked. Police said the suspect took off in a car, and there is video evidence.

Gun violence reduction efforts

In Baltimore City, the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy has been credited with a 34% reduction in non-fatal shootings between 2023 and 2024. The program launched in Baltimore's western district in 2022, before expanding to other districts.

The city also implemented a Youth Advocates Program, which works to rehabilitate individuals at high risk for gun violence, with life coaches and services like housing and employment.

State lawmakers have also introduced measures in the 2025 General Assembly aimed at tackling gun violence.

Last month, Maryland Johnny Congressman Olszewski along with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and U.S. Representative Brad Schneider reintroduced legislation that aims to reduce the prevalence of stolen guns by preventing "smash and grab" gun store burglaries.

The SECURE Firearms Storage Act would increase security requirements for federal-licensed gun dealers (FFL). Under the proposed bill, FFLs would be required to secure all guns in their inventory by fastening them to an anchored steel rod, or by storing them in a locked safe or gun cabinet.

Stolen guns have been linked to crime in Maryland. In September 2024, the Maryland, and D.C. attorneys general sued gun shops that trafficked dozens of illegal guns, several of which were recovered at crime scenes.

Another bill introduced last week aims to ban any firearm that can be made fully automatic through the use of auto-sear or "switch" attachments. Maryland leaders said several modified semiautomatic handguns have been recovered at crime scenes statewide.

In February, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Mayor Scott filed a lawsuit against Glock over allegations that the company contributed to the gun violence crisis, and violated the state's Gun Industry Accountability Act.