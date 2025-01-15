Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen found dead after shooting in Howard County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A teen is dead after a shooting in Howard County on Tuesday, according to police.

Lance Carrington, 17, was found dead in the driver seat of a vehicle in the 6000 block of Helen Dorsey Way around 8:30 p.m. on January 14, according to police.

He had been shot at least once.

As the investigation continues into the shooting, Howard County Police is offering a $5000 reward for information in the case.

Detectives do not believe the incident was random, and that it was possibly drug-related.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Submissions may remain anonymous.   

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.