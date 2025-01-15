Teen found dead after shooting in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- A teen is dead after a shooting in Howard County on Tuesday, according to police.

Lance Carrington, 17, was found dead in the driver seat of a vehicle in the 6000 block of Helen Dorsey Way around 8:30 p.m. on January 14, according to police.

He had been shot at least once.

As the investigation continues into the shooting, Howard County Police is offering a $5000 reward for information in the case.

Detectives do not believe the incident was random, and that it was possibly drug-related.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Submissions may remain anonymous.