Baltimore City sees continued reduction in homicides, non-fatal shootings in 2025

BALTIMORE -- Homicides and non-fatal shooting in Baltimore are down compared to this time last year, according to an announcement from Mayor Brandon Scott.

As of February 3, 2025, homicides in the city were down 17.6%, and nonfatal shootings are down 10.7% compared to the same time in 2024.

As of this morning, homicides are down 17.6% & nonfatal shootings are down 10.7% compared to this time last year. This is on top of the 23% drop in homicides and 34% decrease in nonfatal shootings we saw in 2024, and the 20.3% reduction in homicides the city experienced in 2023. pic.twitter.com/tiYqlSCFpq — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) February 3, 2025

Crime reduction data shows progress

Baltimore City has seen a steady reduction in violent crime, with a 34% decrease in non-fatal shootings, and a 23% reduction in homicides between 2023 and 2024. The progress builds on a near 20% decrease in homicides between 2022 and 2023.

In 2024, the city saw 3,157 victims of gun violence, including victims of shootings, fatal, non-fatal, and any armed encounters, according to data from CBS News. 172 of those victims died as a result of those incidents, according to the data.

In January, the Baltimore Police Department announced that non-fatal shootings decreased by 34%, while youth gun violence victims fell by 74%, according to the department's year-end crime report. BPD also achieved above-average clearance rates nationally, solving 68% of homicides and 69% of aggravated assaults.

Gun Violence Reduction Strategy

Reducing violent crime has been a priority for Mayor Brandon Scott.

In a press conference last month, Scott said community violence intervention and proactive policing are two strategies the city has implemented to reduce crime.

At the forefront of Scott's crime reduction strategy has been the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) program.

"Creating a safer Baltimore remains our top priority," BPD Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, attributing the violence reduction to GVRS, which has been implemented in four of nine police districts. The program combines law enforcement efforts with resources to prevent potential violence.

The reductions occurred despite having fewer officers on the streets and amid ongoing police reforms. The department also reported decreases in carjackings, assaults, and robberies.

Mayor Brandon Scott cautioned against celebration, emphasizing that one murder victim is too many. "We are seeing promising signs that Baltimore's homicide and nonfatal shooting numbers are continuing to trend in the right direction. However, any one life lost to violence is one too many." Scott said in another social media post. "My administration remains committed to approaching public safety the right way, emphasizing violence prevention & intervention alongside law enforcement, and working with partners across all levels of government, in the judicial system, and – most importantly – in our communities."