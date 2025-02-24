Columbia mall shooting suspect has prior attempted murder charge, documents show

An 18-year-old with a criminal history was denied bail following a deadly double shooting outside the Mall in Columbia over the weekend, a Howard County judge ruled.

Emmetson Zeah, 18, appeared in court virtually on Monday as he faces charges of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old and critically injured a 15-year-old.

Howard County District Court Judge Allison Sayers denied Zeah's bail, saying there is clear evidence he is a danger to the public.

Suspect Emmetson Zeah will remain in jail w/o bail, the judge siding with state prosecutors saying there's enough evidence to show he's a danger to the public.



Prior to Saturday's shooting, Zeah was out on bail for attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges related to a home invasion and attempted stabbing case from November 2024, according to charging documents. He was also identified as a suspect in a shooting on Feb. 14 on Twin Rivers Road.

Charging documents show Zeah admitted to police he was responsible for Saturday's shooting at the mall.

Denied bail

At Zeah's bail review hearing Monday, a state prosecutor argued the facts of the case are enough to deny bail.

During her argument to the judge, the prosecutor brought up Zeah's past charges in a home invasion case.

Charging documents in that case contend Zeah and another suspect tried to pull a classmate out of his home and stab him.

Zeah was granted release on a $50,000 bond in December on the grounds he would be serving home detention and he would have to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

He was allowed to leave his home to attend school, medical appointments, and his workplace if he was employed.

Henry Barnes, Zeah's defense attorney, tried to assure the judge if Zeah was released that he would keep Zeah in school and out of trouble.

"[I tried to] see if there was a way that the court would at least implement some measure where he could complete his education," Barnes said.

For now, Zeah is scheduled to return to court March 18 for a preliminary hearing.

How the arrest happened

Charging documents revealed the victims were found near the bus stop outside of Lidl at The Mall in Columbia.

The 911 call came in close to 6 p.m. Wilde Lake High School sophomore Michael Robertson, 16, was found dead. An Oakland Mills High School 9th grader was also found shot in the head, and remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Early in the investigation, police identified Zeah as a suspect, as well as learned he had an ankle monitor. Checking that monitor's data, police tracked Zeah's movements, pinning him to the area of the shooting when it happened.

Police executed a search warrant at Zeah's home around 12:35 a.m. Sunday and found a backpack with clothes matching the suspect's description. A handgun was also found inside, according to charging documents.

After being taken into custody, charging documents say, Zeah not only confessed to being at the mall, but also to shooting both victims.

Zeah also told police there was an argument before the shooting, but charging documents didn't detail what the argument was about.

Zeah has also been tied to a shooting in Columbia on Valentine's Day where shell casings were found. No one was hurt in that incident.

Charging documents say when police asked Zeah if the casings in both shootings would match, he said they would.

Police did determine the casings in both shootings have the same headstamps, which are markings at the bottom of a bullet.

Public safety concerns

Hunter Brown, who lives near the Columbia mall, said the shooting was scary knowing that it was so close.

"Especially since we were there like two hours before it happened," Brown said. "We always walk through that parking lot, we always walk past those bus stops."

From the start, police reported this shooting was an isolated incident. Still, it's making Brown feel a little uneasy.

"I mean, even if it is a targeted attack, [it could happen to anyone], or if you're just walking by at the wrong time," Brown said. "You never know."