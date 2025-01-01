Mayor Scott touts violence reduction, increased youth programs in first term report

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott released his first term report Tuesday, touting progress in public safety, youth programs, and more.

Building public safety

Mayor Brandon Scott has been vocal about addressing violent crime in Baltimore. In Scott's report, he discusses the city's Gun Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS), which he says "facilitates direct, sustained engagement with a small number of group-involved individuals who are the most likely to be the victim or perpetrator of violence."

In November, Scott credited the GVRS with a 34% decrease in non-fatal shootings between 2023 and 2024.

The program started in Baltimore's Western District in January 2022 and later expanded to the Southwestern, Central, and Eastern Districts.

According to the report, 195 program participants stepped away from violence.

The report also cites progress in Baltimore's Safe Streets program. Six communities, Belvedere, Woodbourne McCabe, Park Heights, Penn North, Franklin Square, and Brooklyn saw a year without homicides, according to the report.

Other public safety achievements include the city's $1.2 million settlement with Polymer80, a major ghost gun manufacturer, and progress toward a consent decree for the Baltimore Police Department.

According to the report, nearly 10% of the decree's paragraphs are in full and effective compliance, and 76% are rated as either "initial compliance" or "on track" for initial compliance.

Youth programs and recreation

Scott says he's invested in youth mentorship and education initiatives, beginning with a $477.1 million investment into Baltimore City Public Schools for the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

Also detailed in the report, are Scott's plans to renovate Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Baltimore City College, Wester High School, Frederick Douglass High School, and Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.

Other major investments include $80 million into recreation areas and $23 million into the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center in Cherry Hill.

The city's YouthWorks program, which helps youth (aged 14-21) find work in their career fields of interest, enrolled 200 people. In the last four years, the program has provided more than 30,000 jobs to youth.

You can view the full report here.

Healthier communities

During Scott's first term, he sought to improve the overall health of residents in Baltimore City by investing in green spaces, improving sanitation, and addressing public health disparities.

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, Scott was able to get 85% of Baltimore City vaccinated.

In response to the opioid pandemic, Baltimore City has won $668.5 million against big pharma manufacturers and distributors such as CVS and Walgreens. By opting out of a global settlement, Scott secured more than six times what they would have if they opted in.

Other community resources and initiatives have also been made available such as harm reduction vending machines, naloxone training for overdoses, and more.

In 2022, Baltimore invested a historic amount of $90.4 million in homeless support services.

Most recently, in 2024, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City saw a 12% increase in the amount of low-income households they assisted.

According to the HABC, the number of households served has increased almost every year since 2020 while the total number of housing vouchers also increased by more than 75% during that time.

In 2024, 1,546 new admissions were completed compared to 872 in 2020.

Mayor Scott also announced in December 2023, a 15-year plan to invest $300 million to combat the vacant homes crisis.

Equitable Neighborhood Development

"From revitalizing vacant properties to expanding affordable housing and fostering inclusive economic growth, we've prioritized equity in every corner of Baltimore—not just downtown. By ensuring all neighborhoods, regardless of zip code, have the resources they need to thrive, we're building a stronger, more connected city for everyone," Scott said in the report.

In April of 2023, CFG Arena saw a $250 million upgrade. It was then ranked #10 on Billboard's list of the world's highest-grossing venues.