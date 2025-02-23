18-year-old arrested for shooting that killed teen, injured teen near The Mall in Columbia, police say

One dead, one in critical condition after shooting near The Mall in Columbia; Suspect at large

An 18-year-old was arrested following a double shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured a 15-year-old near The Mall in Columbia on Saturday evening, according to Howard County police.

Emmetson Zeah, from Columbia, is being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bail on first-degree murder charges. Police said Zeah, who violated his home monitoring agreement a day before the murder, is also facing attempted first-degree murder for a shooting on Feb. 14 on Twin Rivers Road in Columbia.

A gun and the clothing Zeah was wearing during Saturday's shooting was recovered at his home, police said.

Police said 16-year-old Michael Robertson was shot and killed around 5:52 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot and bus loop area outside of Lidl in the 10300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway. A 15-year-old remains in critical condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, police said.

Police said there was no active shooter situation and officers believe it was targeted.

UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Columbia homicide; second victim remains in critical condition.https://t.co/1DBbY4XKmj — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) February 23, 2025

"Very shocked to hear that, a very sad moment for around here," said Craig Stone, who lives near the mall.

Holden Rushing told WJZ he was working inside the mall Saturday evening when shots were fired.

"Earlier, we had heard like a banging noise. We didn't really know what it was at first," Rushing said. "But we started to hear chatters that there was a shooting. They just had us close the doors inside of our store, lock the doors and there were a couple people in there. They just went to the back until we heard it was safe to go out."

The mall did not go on lockdown and operations continued as usual.

Second deadly shooting

This is the second deadly shooting at The Mall in Columbia within a year.

Back in July, William Marshall III is seen on video shooting and killing 17-year-old, Angelo Little. No arrests have been made in that case yet.

"If you commit a crime here in Howard County, we will track you down, we will prosecute you, and we will find you. We're using every resource that we have," Chief Der stated.

If you have any information related to this incident, HCPD urges you to call 911.

Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.