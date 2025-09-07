Maryland leaders say federal money, not National Guard needed in Baltimore

State and city leaders are continuing their push against President Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to deploy National Guard troops to Baltimore in what he says is a fight against crime.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott said Baltimore does not require the National Guard to maintain peace. Instead, they reiterated that federal funding for anti-violence programs would be beneficial.

Baltimore police have reported homicide and non-fatal shootings are still dropping at historic rates for a third year in a row.

However, according to FBI data shared on CNN on Sunday, Baltimore had the third-highest rate of violent crime in the country last year, with a population of at least 250,000.

"We understand those numbers, but we also understand that last year was another consecutive year of historic reductions in gun violence in the city of Baltimore," Mayor Scott said on CNN. "We know that the National Guard doesn't work."

The latest crime trend, according to the Baltimore Police Department, shows that homicides in Baltimore are down 29% from 2024, while non-fatal shootings (21%), carjackings (30%), and vehicle thefts (32%) have declined significantly.

"We know what works here in Baltimore. We don't need that kind of help," Mayor Scott said.

"When I first came on board, I was very clear that public safety was going to be our number one priority, and we have made historic investments in local law enforcement, historic investments in technology, and making sure that when someone commits a violent crime with a handgun, we want them in handcuffs within 24 hours," Gov. Moore said on NBC's "Meet The Press."

Trump responds to Baltimore invitation

In response to a letter released by Gov. Wes Moore inviting Mr. Trump to come to Baltimore, the president declined the invitation, saying he would not go unless the governor and mayor "clean up this crime disaster."

Last week, Mr. Trump threatened to deploy the National Guard to Baltimore, weeks after he sent troops into Washington, D.C.

"I'm not walking in Baltimore right now. Baltimore is a hellhole," the president said [when and in what context?]. "I have an obligation to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore. Baltimore is a very unsafe place."

Mr. Trump had previously stated that Baltimore was "so far gone," as far as crime is concerned.

State and city leaders pushed back on Mr. Trump's claims.

Gov. Moore described the president's comments as "insults from the Oval Office."

"You can actually say that Baltimore has had the same type of drop as Washington D.C. has had during this period, and we didn't mobilize the National Guard," Gov. Moore said on Sunday.

Mayor vows to try to block federal troops

Mayor Scott said on Sunday that the city and state will look at every option, including legal action, in an attempt to stop the National Guard from being present in Baltimore.

The president has not set a timetable for when the National Guard would be deployed.

"The one thing we know about this administration is there is uncertainty," Mayor Scott said. "We have to make sure that we are prepared for anything that happens, but right now we are focused on continuing to drive down violence, and we will not be shaken from the focus by anyone, including the president."

Last week, a judge ruled that Trump's deployment of troops in Los Angeles violated federal law.

According to CBS News, as of last week, there were more than 2,200 National Guard members in Washington, D.C., with over half of those troops sent by Republican governors throughout the country.

Mayor calls for federal resources

While Mayor Scott is opposed to National Guard troops in Baltimore, he hopes the federal government will restore funding for violence prevention programs across the country.

He praised the city's community violence prevention plan and the Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan and credited those programs for reducing gun violence in Baltimore.

The mayor said he also wants the government to ban "ghost guns" and for the federal government to work with local law enforcement.

"We've laid out very clearly what the federal government can do to help us," Mayor Scott said. "They can restore the cuts to the programs that have helped us reduce this gun violence already in this city. They can come out and ban ghost guns and Glock switches. They can help us in the ways that we know can work every day."

National Guard sent to Washington, D.C.

Mr. Trump, in August, ordered the federalization of the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department and deployed the National Guard in the district to assist law enforcement, despite data showing crime has declined in the federal district in recent years.

The president said the crime issue "directly impacts the functioning of the federal government and is a threat to America." Mr. Trump also questioned what he called "phony numbers" on crime in D.C.

According to local police data, violent crime in D.C. has been on the decline after spiking in 2023. As of mid-August, violent crime was down 26%.

Baltimore residents mixed about National Guard

Baltimore residents who spoke with WJZ had mixed responses on the possibility of the National Guard being sent to the city to combat crime.

Some residents said the city does not need federal law enforcement or troops. Others added that this federal intervention would target minority communities.

"I think this is another version of the War on Drugs. I think everyone really knows that. The darker the berry, the bigger the target. I think we're seeing that right now," Baltimore resident Khalil Bishop said. "I think this just puts a lot of people in danger, because just their presence here will incite violence, which is unnecessary."

Other residents said the National Guard could bring a change of sense of security to the city, including a man who was a victim of a violent assault last year.

John Berardi was walking home from getting pizza in November 2024 when he says he was beaten with a metal pole by three juveniles. The incident was caught on a security camera.

Berardi was left with significant, permanent damage in his eye. He says he feels left behind by the city of Baltimore, the state, and the police department.

The National Guard could bring more manpower, which Berardi says could make people feel safer.

"You hear crime is down, crime is down. That's the storyline, but people aren't going outside after dark because they're afraid," Berardi said. "Homicides are down, but quality of life crimes are way up through the roof, and juvenile crime is terrible. It's definitely a change and something that actually deters crime, which we have none of today."