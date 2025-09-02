Trump ordering National Guard to stop crime in Baltimore, despite city and state opposition

President Trump says he is deploying the National Guard to Baltimore in an effort to fight crime, despite defiance from state and city leaders.

The president, in a press conference on Tuesday, also said he is ordering federal intervention in Chicago.

Mr. Trump didn't say when the National Guard would be deployed.

"Chicago is a hellhole right now, Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Mr. Trump said.

The White House recently shared an article by U.S. News and World Report that showed Baltimore ranks as the fourth worst in the nation in crime and murders, behind St. Louis, Oakland, and Memphis.

Gov. Moore invites Trump to Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, in a letter, invited Mr. Trump to visit Baltimore for a public safety month at a day and time of his choosing.

The president responded by telling Moore to "clean up this crime disaster" before he considers coming to Baltimore.

Mr. Trump said in recent remarks that Baltimore was "so far gone," as far as crime is concerned, which prompted responses from Gov. Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

"This is the latest effort by the president to distract from the issues he should be focused on — including the roller coaster of the U.S. economy thanks to his policies," the mayor said in a statement. "When it comes to public safety in Baltimore, he should turn off the right-wing propaganda and look at the facts. Baltimore is the safest it's been in over 50 years."

Gov. Moore described the president's comments as "insults from the Oval Office."

"While the President is spending his time from the Oval Office making jabs and attacks at us, there are people actually on the ground doing the work who know what supports would actually work to continue to bring down crime. But it's falling on deaf ears of the president of the United States," Moore said.

The president posted on the social media platform Truth Social that Baltimore is "out of control" and "crime-ridden."

"Stop talking and get to work, Wes," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I'll then see you on the streets!!!"

Baltimore's historic crime decline

Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott defended Baltimore's "historic" decline in crime.

On Monday, the mayor said there has been a 29.5% drop in homicides and a 21% drop in nonfatal shootings compared to this time in 2024, according to the mayor's office.

In August, the city recorded seven homicides, the lowest recorded total for the month, which is historically one of the deadliest of the year, data shows.

As of September 1, Baltimore police have responded to 91 homicides and 218 nonfatal shootings in 2025. This is the fewest homicides that Baltimore has seen during the first eight months of the year in over 50 years, according to the mayor.

"If there's anything Maryland has proven over the last two years, it's that we can achieve performance without being performative," Gov. Moore said. "Progress requires the right tool for the right mission. Asking the patriotic citizen soldiers of our National Guard to police our cities doesn't meet that test."

According to Gov. Moore, homicides in Maryland have decreased statewide by 20% since he was inaugurated. He added that in the first six months of 2025, the Baltimore Police Department saw double-digit reductions in gun violence, including a 28% decrease in homicides and a 19% decrease in non-fatal shootings from the year before.

Mr. Trump disputed Gov. Moore's drop in crime claim.

"Wes Moore's record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other 'Blue States' are doing," the president said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined WJZ during 11 p.m. News recently, and said that the city doesn't need the help of the National Guard. Rather, he wants the president to send more federal law enforcement resources to Baltimore, including increasing federal agents to work with the city's police department.

"We know that the National Guard is not the way," Scott said. "That's not what those soldiers signed up to do."

Scott also credited the city's Gun Violence Reduction Strategy for the decline in the crime rate.

"Too many people in our communities, too many police officers, too many community violence intervention workers and folks have put their lives on the line each and every day to make the city a safer place," Scott said. "As safe as it's been in my lifetime."

National Guards sent to Washington, D.C.

In August, Mr. Trump moved to federalize the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department and deployed the National Guard to the district to assist law enforcement, despite data showing crime had declined in the city in recent years.

Some of the National Guard members in Washington, D.C., are armed, according to a military official. Nearly 2,000 National Guard members are stationed in the nation's capital.

According to CBS News, violent crime is down in Washington, D.C. by nearly half compared to the same time frame, of August 7 through August 25, in 2024. Reported burglaries are also down 48% and car thefts have fallen 36%.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said recently on "Face The Nation" that the deployment in D.C. is "not scalable," and said "you're not going to be able to do this in every single major American city."

The governor said that the crackdown on crime in the district is "not sustainable," "deeply disrespectful" to the National Guard, and "unconstitutional," according to CBS News.

"There is a multitude of reasons that I am against this, and I will not authorize the Maryland National Guard to be utilized for this," Moore said.