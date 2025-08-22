Baltimore Mayor Scott asks President Trump for more federal resources, rejects National Guard deployment

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city doesn't need the National Guard to continue reducing gun violence. Instead, he's calling on President Trump to send more federal law enforcement resources to Baltimore.

This comes after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday issued a letter inviting Mr. Trump to Baltimore to participate in a public safety walk and discuss solutions for reducing crime.

Last week, Mr. Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C., to crack down on crime. On Thursday, the president joined federal law enforcement officers in the District, thanking them and briefly sharing details about his anti-crime initiative.

"We know that the National Guard is not the way," Scott said. "That's not what those soldiers signed up to do."

Scott said cities like Baltimore and Washington, D.C., have proven they can reduce gun violence without military support.

"We have done this in part with our relationships with our local FBI, DEA and ATF counterparts," Scott said.

In a press conference announcing the National Guard deployment for D.C., Mr. Trump called out Baltimore, saying it, along with other cities, were "so far gone" on crime reduction.

Scott and other Maryland leaders challenged the president's comments, highlighting Baltimore's decline in violent crime.

"Baltimore is the safest it's been in over 50 years. Homicides are down 28% this year alone, reaching the lowest level of any year on record," Scott said in a statement shared on social media.

Scott: Baltimore crime at historic low

The mayor noted the city is experiencing its lowest number of homicides on record, a milestone he credits to years of planning and collaboration.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the city, in the first six months of 2025, saw double-digit reductions in gun violence.

As of Aug. 21, BPD reported a 28.8% decrease in homicides and a 19.2% decrease in non-fatal shootings since last year.

"We have to acknowledge this historic progress," Scott said.

Still, he emphasized that the work is far from over.

"You don't see me celebrating because we know we still have a long way to go," he said.

Scott said the current progress is the result of the daily efforts of police, community violence intervention workers and others committed to making Baltimore safer.

"Too many people in our communities, too many police officers, too many community violence intervention workers and folks have put their lives on the line each and every day to make the city a safer place," he said. "As safe as it's been in my lifetime."

Request for more federal support

Scott said increasing the number of federal agents in the city would strengthen the Baltimore Police Department's efforts to reduce crime.

"Allowing them to have more agents would be allowing them to work alongside BPD," he said. "This is a partnership. They are in partnership, working each and every day with us."

He also referenced the recent expansion of the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy. Scott said federal partners were present for the announcement and continue helping dismantle drug and gun trafficking organizations in Baltimore.

"We want to see those resources," Scott said. "And we also want to see those public safety grants that they cut reinstated."

In April, Scott sharply criticized the Trump administration for cutting federal public safety grants that he said supported local crime reduction efforts and victim services.

Scott renewed his call for a national ban on ghost guns and Glock switches.

"There needs to be an outright ban on ghost guns and these Glock switches that are terrorizing communities across the country," he said.