Baltimore continues to see historically low violent crime

Baltimore continued to see historically low violent crime numbers in August, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

As of September 1, the city recorded 91 homicides and 218 nonfatal shootings so far in 2025. This is the fewest homicides that Baltimore has seen during the first eight months of the year in over 50 years, according to data shared by the mayor.

The city has recorded reductions in violent crime for the past two years and is currently seeing its safest period in more than 50 years.

Mayor Scott attributed the decline to the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) — a partnership between prosecutors, city officials and law enforcement — and an evidence-based approach to public safety.

According to the mayor, the GVRS initiative led to more than 519 arrests and connected nearly 278 people to life coaching services and other resources since it launched in 2022.

"We are all in this together. Only together can we continue to build on and sustain these achievements," Scott said in a statement.

Violent crime in Baltimore

The latest data shows a 29.5% drop in homicides and a 21% drop in nonfatal shootings compared to this time in 2024, according to the mayor's office.

In August, the city recorded seven homicides, the lowest recorded total for the month, which is historically one of the deadliest of the year, data shows.

In July, data from Baltimore Police shows 16 homicides. In June, 13 cases were reported, and 16 cases were reported in May.

In April, the city reported its lowest number of monthly homicides in history with just five cases, the mayor's office said.

The city recorded 13 homicides in April 2024, representing a 61.5% drop in one year.

Crime is also down in other categories, according to the mayor's office. As of August 23, auto thefts are down nearly 32%, robberies are down nearly 26% and carjackings are down nearly 21% compared to 2024.

Trump on Baltimore Crime

The latest numbers come after President Trump described the city as "so far gone" on crime in August, eliciting a response from Mayor Scott, who highlighted the historic crime reductions.

Mr. Trump made the comments about Baltimore when he announced the deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., as part of a crackdown on crime.

"This is the latest effort by the president to distract from the issues he should be focused on — including the roller coaster of the U.S. economy thanks to his policies," the mayor said in a statement. "When it comes to public safety in Baltimore, he should turn off the right-wing propaganda and look at the facts. Baltimore is the safest it's been in over 50 years."

The president also referred to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore and Oakland as cities facing serious crime, and has since threatened to deploy the National Guard to Chicago.