Maryland crews prepare roads for potentially icy morning commute

BALTIMORE - Maryland crews are preparing for another round of wintry weather which could create an icy night and dangerous Thursday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the state overnight. According to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team, areas north and west of Baltimore have the highest chance for significant ice accumulation, with up to a quarter-inch possible in some locations.

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is expected in the Baltimore area. Areas south of Baltimore will see little to no ice, with only a brief period of slick roads early in the morning before transitioning to rain.

The worst driving conditions are expected after 1 a.m. and will continue through sunrise.

Officials say road crews are on standby and are monitoring the conditions as they happen.

"(We) will be treating with salt, salt and brine," said Charlie Gischlar, from the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Here's a list of school delays.

Driving on icy road conditions

Gischlar advises drivers to take it easy on the roadways, and have a plan, and ice is nobody's friend.

"We tell people to be cautious on the elevated sections of roads, the bridges, ramps and overpasses and try to use your low gears," Gischlar said. "You want to be slow. You never want to be in a hurry in any kind of conditions, whether it's dry or wet."

But, if you must drive in icy conditions, Gischlar warns to not panic if your vehicle slides and skids.

"Don't make an aggressive maneuver because that could make things worse," Gischlar said. "They say to always gently turn in the direction of a skid, but also then switch to your lower gears that allows the transmission to slow your vehicle down rather than the braking system."

Drivers should also avoid jamming their brakes and take your time.