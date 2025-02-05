Some Maryland schools delayed on Thursday, Feb. 6, due to potentially slick roads

BALTIMORE -- Some Maryland schools will be delayed on Thursday, February 6, because of potential wintry and icy conditions overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the state through Thursday morning.

According to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team, sleet will move into the region Wednesday night before temperatures drop slightly below freezing. Icy patches could develop on roadways, making conditions slick and hazardous through early Thursday morning.

Areas north and west of Baltimore have the highest chance for significant ice accumulation, with up to a quarter-inch possible in some locations. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is expected in the Baltimore area, while areas south of Baltimore will see little to no ice, with only a brief period of slick roads early in the morning before transitioning to rain.

The following schools are delayed on Thursday, Feb. 6:

Baltimore County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Carroll County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Cecil County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Frostburg State University (opening at 11 a.m.)

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

Stay updated on the forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Driving on slick roads

Maryland road crews say they are monitoring the potential conditions and are ready to treat the streets.

However, Charlie Gischlar, from the Maryland State Highway Administration, asks drivers to take it easy on slick roads.

"We tell people to be cautious on the elevated sections of roads, the bridges, ramps and overpasses and try to use your low gears," Gischlar said. "You want to be slow. You never want to be in a hurry in any kind of conditions, whether it's dry or wet."

But, if you must drive in icy conditions, Gischlar warns to not panic if your vehicle slides and skids.

"Don't make an aggressive maneuver because that could make things worse," Gischlar said. "They say to always gently turn in the direction of a skid, but also then switch to your lower gears that allows the transmission to slow your vehicle down rather than the braking system."

Drivers should also avoid jamming their brakes and take your time.