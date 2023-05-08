How many Ravens primetime games? Find out when NFL releases full schedules May 11

BALTIMORE - Now that the Lamar Jackson drama is over with, how many primetime national television games will the Ravens have this season?

The NFL announced the schedules for each team will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

There will be a game on Black Friday for the first time, and teams can be on Thursday Night Football twice, according to the NFL.

Also, not every team will be guaranteed a primetime game this season.

The schedule will feature 14 playoff rematches from last season, the most in a season in NFL history.

That includes a rematch of the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl.

This upcoming season, the Ravens will host at M&T Bank Stadium the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

They will play at Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

The dates, television schedules and preseason schedules will be determined on Thursday, May 11.

This offseason, the Ravens agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson.

They also drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round, and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

They signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract extension in January.