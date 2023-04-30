Reports: NFL targeting Thursday, May 11 as schedule release date

BALTIMORE - Getting antsy to make game day plans for the Ravens this season?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11 as the date it will release the 2023 schedule.

Schefter said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and "scheduling czar" Howard Katz will meet Monday to work out finalizing the scheduling date.

NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2023

The league recently saw two of its biggest moves happen within the past week.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially became a New York Jet in a trade from Green Bay. And, the Ravens agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens, this offseason, drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round, and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

They also signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract extension in January.

This upcoming season, the Ravens will host at M&T Bank Stadium the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

They will play at Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

The dates, television schedules and preseason schedules will be determined reportedly on May 11.