Ex-Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson arrested for DWI in Twin Cities

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired in the Twin Cities.

The Hennepin County Jail confirms the 40-year-old was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol around 3:30 a.m. Friday and booked for fourth-degree DWI, which is a misdemeanor.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper pulled over Peterson for speeding in an Audi Q5, near southbound Highway 77 and 66th Street in Richfield. Peterson had a breath alcohol level of 0.14%, officials said, which is nearly two times over the legal limit.

Adrian Peterson's booking photo in Hennepin County Hennepin County Jail

Peterson was released from custody around 7:30 a.m. after posting bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 9. Formal charges have not yet been announced.

The Missouri City, Texas resident played for the Vikings from 2007 through 2016, where he made seven Pro Bowls and earned an MVP award in 2012. Since then, he's played for various teams, including the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions. His last appearance on an NFL team was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.

Peterson was featured in the Vikings' draft party Thursday night.

The team selected Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.