Flashback reel: Bob Turk provided 'Sunshine on a Cloudy Day' to viewers for 50 years

By CBS Baltimore Staff

WJZ is celebrating the 50-year career of Bob Turk
All this week we've been celebrating the 50-year career of our weatherman Bob Turk.

As generations of you know, Bob, became "The Sunshine Kid" after a WJZ promo took the town by storm.

That promo was so beloved that it led to the creation of this spot 20 years after the original.

WJZ-TV Baltimore | Bob Turk - "Sunshine On A Cloudy Day" Promo | 1978 | WJZ 13 by Only1JZ on YouTube

It is definitely a song that gets stuck in your head.

All this week we will bring you some of Bobs greatest memories and we will hear from Bob Turk himself on Friday.

Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ after five decades.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 4:24 PM

