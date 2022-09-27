1978 Flashback: When Bob Turk took on the name 'The Sunshine Kid'

Bob Turk had a Sunshine Kid fan club during his five-decade career

Bob Turk had a Sunshine Kid fan club during his five-decade career

Bob Turk had a Sunshine Kid fan club during his five-decade career

Bob Turk, "The Sunshine Kid," is leaving WJZ after 50 years as the station's weatherman.

All this week WJZ will be taking a look back at some of Bob's most memorable moments, and you will hear from him on Friday, when Denise Koch talks with Bob about his five decades here on TV Hill.

Monday evening, we showed you a promo from the early 1970s showing how Bob got his job here at WJZ.

Tuesday, we have a classic clip of Bob doing his weather forecast in 1978, just a few years after he started here.

You can see technology has changed a little since then, and in this same year, Bob Turk took on the nickname "The Sunshine Kid."

And we aired the promo that soon followed for people in Baltimore, forever changed the title from "My Girl" to "Bob Turk."