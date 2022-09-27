Watch CBS News
Local News

1978 Flashback: When Bob Turk took on the name 'The Sunshine Kid'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk had a Sunshine Kid fan club during his five-decade career
Bob Turk had a Sunshine Kid fan club during his five-decade career 01:36

Bob Turk, "The Sunshine Kid," is leaving WJZ after 50 years as the station's weatherman.

All this week WJZ will be taking a look back at some of Bob's most memorable moments, and you will hear from him on Friday, when Denise Koch talks with Bob about his five decades here on TV Hill.

Monday evening, we showed you a promo from the early 1970s showing how Bob got his job here at WJZ.

Bob Turk leaving WJZ after 50 years of bringing you the weather 01:16

Tuesday, we have a classic clip of Bob doing his weather forecast in 1978, just a few years after he started here.

You can see technology has changed a little since then, and in this same year, Bob Turk took on the nickname "The Sunshine Kid."

And we aired the promo that soon followed for people in Baltimore, forever changed the title from "My Girl" to "Bob Turk."

Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades 01:22
WJZ-TV Baltimore | Bob Turk - "Sunshine On A Cloudy Day" Promo | WJZ 13 by Only1JZ on YouTube
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 4:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.