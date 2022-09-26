Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades

Bob Turk leaving WJZ after 50 years of bringing you the weather

BALTIMORE -- Weatherman Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.

As anchor Denise Koch recounted on the air Monday, Turk got the job in the 1970s after answering an ad in the newspaper.

According to his staff bio, Turk took an interest in the weather as a boy, rigging up a device to measure precipitation.

The Baltimore native earned a B.S. degree in geography from what was then known as Towson State College and a master's degree in the same subject from the graduate school of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In between his degrees, Turk worked as a teacher in Baltimore City, and prior to his broadcasting career, he served as an assistant planner for Howard County.

After joining the station, Turk pushed for WJZ to acquire the Doppler radar weather system, making the station one of the first in the market to have the forecasting technology.

And who can forget the classic promos?

All this week WJZ will be taking a look back at some of Bob's most memorable moments, and you will hear from him on Friday, when Denise talks with Bob about his five decades here on TV Hill.