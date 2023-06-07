Code Red Air Quality Alert issued. What you should do to protect yourself

BALTIMORE - Air pollution paired with the smoke from more than 100 wildfires in Canada has triggered a Code Red Air Quality Alert for the Baltimore City Metro, and Annapolis region.

While it has been hazy for a few weeks, the smell is definitely more evident in Maryland than it ever has been.

First Alert Forecast: Air Quality Alert issued for Baltimore City Metro, Annapolis region

Bringing me back to my CA days lately with all the smoke.



Our area is Code Red, so try not to be outside long today, especially those sensitive to air pollution and with respiratory issues. #airquality #MDwx https://t.co/A47U8FBs73 — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) June 7, 2023

That's a big indicator of just how much has drifted toward us over the past few days.

The sun has had an orange glow because of the smoke.

With the air quality index at unhealthy levels, the Maryland Department of the Environment says people should try to limit how much they do outside.

So, try to avoid heavy exertion activities, like running and other kinds of exercises or any kind of yard work.

If you do any of these things, just try to do it for a short time.

Young children, older adults and anyone else sensitive to air pollution should avoid being outside, as should those with respiratory problems like asthma.

If you do have to go outside, even for a little bit, you're encouraged to wear a mask.

A KN95 mask is highly recommended.

While the air quality across the region this morning has been unhealthy for everyone, it could actually get even worse this evening into the overnight tonight and through tomorrow morning. This is because another very thick batch of wildfire smoke will be arriving.

You can keep track of the air quality in real-time by visiting AirNow.gov.