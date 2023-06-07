Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Air Quality still low for Wednesday

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore -- Hazy and smoky for your day ahead. Air pollution paired with the smoke has triggered an Air Quality Alert for some of the state. This will be through the entirety of your Wednesday.

Temperatures are comfortable and in the 60s. Very muggy this AM.

A few clouds will hang around for the morning hours but haze is the main culprit for a gray look to the skies and air.

Still dealing with that north wind pulling down smoke for our day, outside of this, conditions will be cool(ish) and comfortable.

For your Wednesday, highs are expected in the upper 70s.

A few chances for showers throughout the workweek, but that looks like all we are going to get.

Temperatures will bounce back and forth, eventually landing towards average by the end of the week.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 3:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

