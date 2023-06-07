First Alert Forecast: Air Quality still low for Wednesday

Baltimore -- Hazy and smoky for your day ahead. Air pollution paired with the smoke has triggered an Air Quality Alert for some of the state. This will be through the entirety of your Wednesday.

Worse for the W(air) Wednesday... The air quality for the state is still bad at this point, so our sensitive population needs to take it easy yet again. This may impact your breathing and respiratory systems- stay safe #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/0EVPUz66ZF — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 7, 2023

Temperatures are comfortable and in the 60s. Very muggy this AM.

A few clouds will hang around for the morning hours but haze is the main culprit for a gray look to the skies and air.

Still dealing with that north wind pulling down smoke for our day, outside of this, conditions will be cool(ish) and comfortable.

For your Wednesday, highs are expected in the upper 70s.

A few chances for showers throughout the workweek, but that looks like all we are going to get.

Temperatures will bounce back and forth, eventually landing towards average by the end of the week.