Canada's wildfires trigger air-quality alert in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The smoke from the fires in Ontario and Québec is only going to get worse in the next day or so.

SMOKE FORECAST: Another surge of thick smoke from the Quebec wildfires will surge into the #Baltimore Area later Wednesday through Thursday. Improvements will not occur until we get a westerly wind aloft by late this week or this weekend. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/skSTv2Sdk5 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) June 6, 2023

There is a Code Red air-quality alert for Maryland on Wednesday because there is the potential for more smoke, which will cause big problems for some people—especially those with respiratory issues.

The air-quality alert goes all the way out to Washington County and it goes all the way to Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

There's a northerly wind, and the smoke on a northerly wind is going to get pulled southward.

So, as long as the pattern remains in place, which will likely be through Thursday, it is going to keep driving more plumes of smoke toward Maryland.

There is not going to be a change in upper-level winds to get the smoke out of here until the weekend. That is when conditions should improve across the area.