Catholic Church sexual abuse victims call on Maryland AG to complete probe into all Maryland churches

BALTIMORE -- Survivors of sexual abuse within the Catholic church are calling on the Maryland Attorney General to complete his investigation into abuses in all Maryland churches.

They also want the church to drop its challenge to a Maryland law that eliminates the statute of limitations for victims.

The Archdiocese of Washington, which controls several churches in Maryland, is fighting to keep the statute of limitations with arguments before the Maryland Supreme Court scheduled for next week.

Survivors Speak

"To me, it's my life goal to protect children from the abuse that I suffered, and we can do that going forward. The church says on one hand they want to support us and with the other hand, they want to take the law away" said Teresa Lancaster, a victim of abuse by Father Joseph Maskell whose story has been highlighted previously on WJZ and nationally in The Keepers, a Netflix documentary.

"It proved that everything we said happened in The Keepers did happen after the church said it was a bunch of lies," Lancaster told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Wednesday.

Lancaster and other survivors spoke outside the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Calls to Speed Up Probe

More than a year after the release of the landmark report detailing abuses within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, survivors are demanding the attorney general expedite an investigation of abuses within the archdioceses of Washington, DC, and Wilmington, Delaware, which cover the remaining churches in Maryland.

"The [Office of the Attorney General] was given an infusion of funds to complete the investigation into the misdeeds of the Catholic Church in both of those dioceses. They have staffed up and are performing their job well. Nevertheless, we want to urge them to complete this work as quickly as possible and yet thoroughly," said Dave Lorenz of SNAP. "And I understand they are walking a tightrope right there. It cannot be understated the impact this report will have on survivors who have lived with guilt and shame for all of their lives, for decades."

Sexual abuse survivors outside the Attorney General's Office on Wednesday. Mike Hellgren

Battle over Statute of Limitations

The group praised Attorney General Anthony Brown for defending the Child Victims Act, passed by Maryland lawmakers in 2023, which eliminates the statute of limitations.

But they called on the church to stop the legal fight against it. The Archdiocese of Washington has mounted a challenge before the Maryland Supreme Court.

"The issue of time limits is real. No one should be pressured to come forward at any given time. They should have the right to come forward whenever they are comfortable, whenever they are capable, whenever they have the ability to," survivor David Schappelle said.

Bankruptcy in Baltimore

Baltimore's archdiocese has filed for bankruptcy, a process that is still playing out in federal court that will determine any financial settlements paid out to victims.

"They are going to be reminded that the eyes of justice and accountability will remain firmly fixed on their culpability and their hypocrisy," said Frank Schindler of SNAP.

WJZ reached out to the Archdiocese of Baltimore for comment but did not get an immediate response.

Attorney General's Response

The Maryland Attorney General's Office said they are still investigating and urged any victims to come forward.

"We continue to receive information from survivors about allegations of child abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, including information received after our office released the Report on Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore in April 2023, and we continue to investigate sexual abuse associated with the Archdiocese of Washington, DC and the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware," said Jennifer Donelan, a spokesperson for the attorney general.

Donelan said people can report information through the office's hotline at report@oag.state.md.us or by calling 410-576-6312.

Survivors with the group SNAP said they will be meeting with the attorney general's office next week.