Digging deeper into AG's report detailing sexual abuse by Archdiocese of Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The scathing report on the sexual abuse within the Baltimore Catholic church makes clear that members of the church and law enforcement colluded to protect the abusers within the church, even allowing them to abuse more victims.

The Maryland Attorney General released the 456-page investigation that details 158 clergy, teachers, seminarians and deacons within the Archdiocese of Baltimore allegedly assault more than 600 children going back to the 1940s.

In many cases, the landmark report revealed, the church knew of abusers and went to extraordinary lengths to protect them. Some even secured deals with local prosecutors to turn a blind eye, the investigation shows.

Behind the names of these alleged abusers in the Archdiocese of Baltimore are hundreds of victims still living with the pain.

"Time and again, leaders failed to properly investigate, report or remove the offending priests from positions with access to children," the Attorney General's report states.

One example is teacher John Merzbacher who is now in prison.

The report cites numerous times victims and their parents tried to notify those in power about Merzbacher and nothing was done.

Liz Murphy, one of Merzbacher's many victims, spoke with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren last year.

Another repeat abuser, Father Joseph Maskell, who was highlighted in the Netflix documentary "The Keepers" was reportedly allowed to remain in positions of power to children for decades despite the archdiocese knowing about the alleged abuse as early as 1966.

The report states about Father William Simms, who once lived with Maskell, "lawyers for the Archdiocese successfully worked to secure for Simms broad immunity from criminal prosecution" in a deal with the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney in the 1980s.

An Assistant State's Attorney wrote, "I agree on behalf of the State's Attorney's Office not to prosecute Father Simms for any incidents of child abuse he discusses with [county police investigators], no matter how serious, and whether we already know about them or not."

Father John Banko was accused of abuse in Cockeysville, yet went on to abuse children at while serving the church in New Jersey for which he was convicted, the report said.

Banko was described at sentencing as a "repetitive and compulsive" sex offender.

When it comes to accountability, the report notes, "There are a number of senior members of the Archdiocese involved in and advising the handling of child abuse worthy of mention."

And then you see the black lines - the five names that follow have been removed by the court in the redacted version.