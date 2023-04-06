Watch CBS News
CBS News Baltimore

Digging deeper into AG's report detailing sexual abuse by Archdiocese of Baltimore

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - The scathing report on the sexual abuse within the Baltimore Catholic church makes clear that members of the church and law enforcement colluded to protect the abusers within the church, even allowing them to abuse more victims.

The Maryland Attorney General released the 456-page investigation that details 158 clergy, teachers, seminarians and deacons within the Archdiocese of Baltimore allegedly assault more than 600 children going back to the 1940s.

'They let it happen': Survivors of Catholic Church sexual abuse react to landmark report 02:48

In many cases, the landmark report revealed, the church knew of abusers and went to extraordinary lengths to protect them. Some even secured deals with local prosecutors to turn a blind eye, the investigation shows.

Behind the names of these alleged abusers in the Archdiocese of Baltimore are hundreds of victims still living with the pain.

"Time and again, leaders failed to properly investigate, report or remove the offending priests from positions with access to children," the Attorney General's report states.

One example is teacher John Merzbacher who is now in prison.

The report cites numerous times victims and their parents tried to notify those in power about Merzbacher and nothing was done.

Liz Murphy, one of Merzbacher's many victims, spoke with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren last year. 

Another repeat abuser, Father Joseph Maskell, who was highlighted in the Netflix documentary "The Keepers" was reportedly allowed to remain in positions of power to children for decades despite the archdiocese knowing about the alleged abuse as early as 1966.

Redacted report detailing years of abuse in Maryland Catholic Church released 01:35

The report states about Father William Simms, who once lived with Maskell, "lawyers for the Archdiocese successfully worked to secure for Simms broad immunity from criminal prosecution" in a deal with the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney in the 1980s.

An Assistant State's Attorney wrote, "I agree on behalf of the State's Attorney's Office not to prosecute Father Simms for any incidents of child abuse he discusses with [county police investigators], no matter how serious, and whether we already know about them or not."

Father John Banko was accused of abuse in Cockeysville, yet went on to abuse children at while serving the church in New Jersey for which he was convicted, the report said.

Banko was described at sentencing as a "repetitive and compulsive" sex offender.

When it comes to accountability, the report notes, "There are a number of senior members of the Archdiocese involved in and advising the handling of child abuse worthy of mention." 

And then you see the black lines - the five names that follow have been removed by the court in the redacted version.

Mike Hellgren
mike-hellgren.jpg

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came to WJZ in the spring of 2004. Solid reporting credentials and a reputation for breaking important news stories have characterized Mike's work. Mike holds a B.S. degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and grew up partly in both Chicago and Louisiana.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 4:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.