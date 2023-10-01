'Child Victims Act' now in effect in Maryland. Here's what it means for sex abuse survivors

BALTIMORE - A major new Maryland law went into effect on Sunday -- the Child Victims Act - which eliminates the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases.

The new legislation opens the door for survivors of abuse at the hands of church leaders within the Archdiocese of Baltimore to take legal action.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week ahead of the law going into effect.

WJZ spoke with an attorney who broke down what this new law means.

He also explained to us how the Archdiocese of Baltimore filing for bankruptcy will affect any potential future lawsuits against the church.

Earlier this year, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released a 456-page report detailing decades of alleged abuse by about 150 people connected to the church.

The report says there are more than 600 victims.

In anticipation of the lawsuit, the Archdiocese filed for bankruptcy last week.

"This is all going to go in front of a bankruptcy judge," attorney Patrick Seidel said. "They are going to identify all the claims during the bankruptcy proceedings. They're gonna identify a pool of assets that they have for those claims. And then they're going to cut up the pie, so to speak and distribute what they have to the people who file their claims."

Seidel explains why the church would file for bankruptcy.

"I think the Catholic church just filed the bankruptcy proceeding, because once that concludes, if you don't file your claim within that proceeding, there's not going to be a mechanism for you to recover any amount of money," Seidel said. "So it kind of shields them from a full payout for each victim."

Archbishop William Lori issued a statement last week that said filing for Chapter 11 is the best way to compensate survivors, and he expects the process to last about two to three years.