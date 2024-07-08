Archbishop William Lori meets with abuse victims' committee for update on church bankruptcy, claims process

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Catholic Archbishop William Lori sat down with the chair of the committee representing church sexual abuse victims Monday for a rare public update on the church's bankruptcy proceedings.

The archbishop and a chairperson representing abuse victims say it's too early to say how many have filed claims, as many of the hundreds still need to be vetted.

"Stories of abuse, the misuse of power, the stories of how the most innocent have been harmed," Archbishop Lori said.

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy days before the state's new Child Victims Act went into effect last year, eliminating the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse claims.

Archbishop Lori was in the courtroom during multiple days of public testimony by several abuse survivors.

Many detailed not only the abuse itself but decades of fallout stemming from it.

It mirrored much of what was published last year in a years-long investigation by the Attorney General.

It identified 158 clergy and other church staff accused of abusing more than 600 victims.

Lori says he understands the sentiment from some survivors who want the church to go under.

"It's understandable. As the shepherd of the church, I need to continue and sustain that mission. Do I understand how they might feel? I certainly try to," Archbishop Lori said.

Paul Jan Zdunek of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, which represents survivors, said, "There's a wide range of those who want the church to go under, but also those who are continuing their faith in their own churches still."

The survivors' committee chair says their priority is to ensure future abuse is prevented.

The two sides will enter a mediation process where a yet-to-be-decided amount of money will be paid out to survivors based on the severity of abuse.

Zdunek says the money paid out to each victim isn't equally divided and is usually based on a range of severity of abuse cases.

"We're going to work to achieve a number that is mutually agreed upon but will still enable the church to continue its mission," Archbishop Lori said.

While the mediation process could take more than a year, a status conference in this case is planned for Wednesday morning.