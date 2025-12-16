Biff Poggi says Michigan players feel "betrayed" after Sherrone Moore firing

Biff Poggi is preparing the Michigan Wolverines for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas on New Year's Eve as the team's interim head coach, less than a week after former head coach Sherrone Moore was fired.

"It has been a tumultuous time," Poggi said during a pregame press conference on Monday. "A lot of, you know, anger, and at first, disbelief and anger, and really what we're in right now is the phase of the kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed, and we're trying to work through that."

Poggi, a Baltimore native, worked as the associate coach at Michigan in the 2025 season. He filled in as interim head coach for two games when Moore was suspended as part of the NCAA's sign-stealing investigation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, Michigan fired Moore, effective immediately, after an investigation uncovered an "inappropriate relationship" with a female staffer. Within hours of the firing, police arrested Moore after responding to a reported assault.

Moore was officially charged on Friday, Dec. 12, with home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering. Prosecutors allege that Moore went to the woman's apartment, barged in and grabbed butter knives and a pair of scissors, threatening to take his own life.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is due back in court on Jan. 22, 2026. A source within the program told CBS News Detroit that prominent donors informed athletic director Warde Manuel on Sunday, Dec. 7, that Moore was having mental health issues.

On Monday, Poggi described the situation as "unique" and "complex" on multiple levels.

"I don't know that you can prepare for something like this," Poggi said. "It's been, I'll just say, complicated."

He added, "There's been a wide range of emotions, as you can imagine, and we've kind of are going through those steps. They're not over yet, and I don't expect them to be over for a while, quite frankly."

Poggi's remarks come days after former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he was "still processing" the matter. Haurbaugh, who now serves as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, told reporters that he learned about Moore's firing the day after by an equipment staff member.

"Still processing that like a lot of people, I'm sure," Haurbaugh said.