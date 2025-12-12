Jim Harbaugh speaks on ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's firing: "Still processing that"

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh took a moment during a press conference to speak on the firing of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore.

Harbaugh, who served as head coach at Michigan for nine seasons until 2024, was asked for comment on Friday by a reporter, to which he said he is "still processing that."

"Chad Jessop told me, one of our equipment guys. We were coming off the field on Thursday," he said. "Still processing that like a lot of people, I'm sure."

Harbaugh was named Michigan football's head coach in December 2014, leading the Wolverines to a National Championship victory in the 2023 season. Under Harbaugh's leadership, Moore served as a tight ends coach before he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

In January 2024, Harbaugh stepped down to become head coach of the Chargers. Within days of Harbaugh's departure, Michigan introduced Moore as the new head coach.

Moore led the Wolverines through the 2024 and 2025 regular seasons before he was fired on Wednesday, Dec. 10, for what U of M calls an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Within hours, Moore was arrested after Pittsfield Township police responded to an alleged assault. He was officially charged on Friday with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. Moore was released on a $25,000 bond.

Moore played a pivotal role during the 2023 season, filling in as head coach for four games when Harbaugh was suspended twice amid the NCAA's investigation into recruiting infractions and sign-stealing.

After Moore took the top coaching position, Harbaugh told The Associated Press that Moore is who he wanted to do the job.

Moore is scheduled to appear for his next hearing in January.