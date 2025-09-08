Biff Poggi will lead Michigan during Sherrone Moore's upcoming 2-game suspension

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said associate head coach Biff Poggi will lead the team during his two-game suspension.

Moore made the announcement Monday, less than a week before he is to miss a home game against Central Michigan and a road trip to Nebraska.

The second-year coach was suspended for two games this season as part of self-imposed sanctions for NCAA violations related to a sign-stealing investigation. The NCAA added a third game to the suspension, keeping Moore off the sideline for next year's opener against Western Michigan.

Moore deleted his entire 52-message text thread on his personal phone with former staffer Connor Stalions, who led a sign-sealing operation for the program, before they were later recovered and shared with the NCAA.

Poggi returned to the Wolverines' staff after he was fired last year as Charlotte's coach with a 6-16 record over two seasons. He previously was an associate head coach at Michigan for Jim Harbaugh.

Moore's suspension starts Saturday and extends through next week's game against the Cornhuskers. During the eight-day stretch, he is not permitted to participate in team-related activities.

The 23rd-ranked Wolverines (1-1) host the Chippewas (1-1) on Saturday.