Michigan AD became aware of Sherrone Moore's recent mental health issues before firing, source says

University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel was informed of former coach Sherrone Moore's mental health issues on Sunday, just days before Moore was fired, a source familiar with the situation told CBS News Detroit's Rachel Hopmayer.

Moore, who served as head coach for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, was fired on Wednesday after an investigation revealed that he engaged in an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member," according to the university.

According to the source, who is within the program, prominent donors told Manuel about Moore having mental health issues.

Manuel fired Moore in a one-on-one conversation with human resources or security present before holding a team and staff meeting in Schembechler Hall, according to the source. It was unclear if Moore's mental state contributed to the firing.

In a statement on Wednesday, Manuel confirmed that Moore had been "terminated with cause, effective immediately."

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," he said.

The source said the latest investigation was the third one involving Moore over alleged conduct with women.

Within hours of his firing, Moore was taken into custody and lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail after Pittsfield Township police responded to an alleged assault in the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road. On Thursday, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Moore remained in jail and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Moore led the Wolverines to a combined 16-8 record in the last two seasons and a victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year. Michigan is now gearing up for the Citrus Bowl against No. 13 Texas on New Year's Eve.

In the meantime, the university appointed Biff Poggi as interim coach. Poggi is expected to coach the team during the Citrus Bowl. Poggi previously served as associate coach from 2021 to 2022 before going on to serve as head coach at Charlotte until November 2024. He returned to the Michigan staff in the 2025 season.