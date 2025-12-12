Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking

Two days after he was fired as head coach at the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore was charged Friday in connection with what authorities have characterized as an assault investigation.

Moore, 39, is charged with third-degree felony home invasion, as well as misdemeanor count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering, according to Washtenaw County prosecutors. Moore will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday in a Washtenaw County court.

Prosecutors accuse Moore of breaking into the residence of a person with whom he had a "dating relationship."

The university fired Moore effective immediately on Wednesday, saying that "credible evidence" showed he engaged in an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

In a statement, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Moore had been "terminated with cause, effective immediately."

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," Manuel said.

Hours after the firing, Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail after Pittsfield Township police responded to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road to an alleged assault.

On Thursday, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Moore remained in jail.

A source within Michigan's program told CBS News Detroit's Rachel Hopmayer that Manuel was informed of Moore's mental health issues on Sunday, just days before Manuel fired Moore.

Manuel fired Moore without a human resources or security personnel present, according to the source.

Moore served as head coach for the past two seasons, leading the No. 18 Wolverines to a combined 16-8 record and a victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year.

In the meantime, the university has appointed Baltimore native Biff Poggi as the interim coach. Poggi previously served as associate coach at Michigan from 2021 to 2022 before going on to become head coach at Charlotte until November 2024. He returned to the Michigan staff in the 2025 season.

Michigan is now gearing up for the Citrus Bowl against No. 13 Texas on New Year's Eve.