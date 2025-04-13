16-year-old killed after shooting in Baltimore County, police say

A 16-year-old died after a shooting in Baltimore County on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers from the Wilkens Precinct were called around 2:10 p.m. to the 4000 block of Alan Drive in Arbutus, where they found the teen with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, according to police.

According to the Baltimore County Crime Data, 13 people have been killed in the county in 2025.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-887-4636 (INFO) or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

Baltimore County budget

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier proposed a $4.8 billion budget on Friday.

According to The Baltimore Banner, the budget for Fiscal Year 2026 includes no property tax rate increases, no cuts to important programs, and nearly half a billion dollars in a "rainy day" fund for unanticipated expenses.

The county schools requested nearly $3 billion from the county. Although the school district won't receive the amount it requested, it will receive more than it did last year, according to the Banner.

According to the Banner, a large portion of the county's budget will be appropriated to the school district.

Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old

An 18-year-old was arrested last week for the 2024 murder of 17-year-old Nester Nunez in Reisterstown.

Police said Mehki Brown has been charged with first-degree murder.

Nunez was shot multiple times on June 9, 2024, in the 200 block of Hammershire Road.

"He always lit up a room anywhere he came into," said Chrisal Paguada. "When we found out we were, we were in shock. A respectable guy with a good heart."

Police said the investigation led to the search for a black sedan

Baltimore County officer recovering from shooting

In March, a police officer with the Wilkens Precinct was injured in a shooting in the parking lot in Catonsville.

Police said the alleged gunman walked into the precinct lobby near UMBC's campus. The man then walked around the building before coming across an officer at a gas pump, according to police.

He then pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the officer. A shootout with other officers ensued, according to police.

An officer who was standing outside his vehicle was hit by gunfire. The alleged gunman was also shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The police officer was released from Shock Trauma a few days later to finish recovery.

The alleged shooter was later identified as Baltimore City elementary school teacher Andrew Britt.