Baltimore County to reveal final budget proposal with school district asking for $3 billion

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier is expected to reveal her final budget proposal on Friday, with the school district waiting to learn how much it will receive.

In February, Baltimore County's school board approved a $2.98 billion operating request, which drew opposition from county leaders.

"I can't speak to where the numbers may land, but I can speak to our commitment to our people and to working together," said Dr. Myriam Rogers, the superintendent of Baltimore County schools.

Klausmeier previously said the school district will not get all of the money it requested.

"Despite the uncertainties about state and federal funding, I am confident that our strong partnership will continue to support quality education for students, as well as good jobs for our hardworking educators and support staff," Klausmeier said in a statement.

Once the county budget is revealed, Baltimore County Public Schools will crunch the numbers before submitting a final budget to the county council in May.

What does the school district want?

Rogers warned months ago that this is not uncharted territory for the district, which has not received the funding it asked for in nine of the past 11 budget cycles.

This time, teachers are waiting to see if they will get their promised pay raises, while parents worry about funding in other areas.

"If we don't have educators in the schools, and all those other support staff that they need, ultimately it will be our students who are suffering because of it," said Cindy Sexton, the president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.

The biggest portion of the $2.98 budget request includes a staff compensation package with salary increases for 20,000 employees, which would cost $61 million, with another $14 million for benefits.

Rogers has requested an extra $105 million from the county, a nearly 11% increase from what the school district received from the county last year.

Parents and district leaders say getting their money is important to get needed resources for students and staff.

"We have advocated this entire season to make sure we have as many resources as possible," Rogers said.

The school district is looking forward to the budget number from the county executive, who has vowed to work with the district in this uncertain budget climate.

"We're going to come to the table and work together to make a decision that is in the best interest of our staff, but first and foremost, the best interest of our students."

Rogers defends her residency questions

The county schools superintendent spoke with WJZ on Wednesday, where she defended her record and residency after a state investigation cast doubt on whether she resides in the county as her contract requires.

Rogers said the investigation by the Office of the Inspector General for Education (OIGE) was a distraction after it highlighted questions about whether she lives in Baltimore County.

The superintendent said the report was a distraction as it highlighted questions about whether she lives in Baltimore County, where she works, or at another property in Prince George's County.

"First, I did my homework before I took this position by consulting with law enforcement," Rogers said.