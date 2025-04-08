18-year-old arrested for 2024 murder of teen in Baltimore County

A man is facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in June 2024, according to Baltimore County police.

Mehki Brown, 18, was arrested Tuesday, almost a year after 17-year-old Nester Nunez was shot multiple times in a Reisterstown neighborhood.

Nunez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Shooting sparks concern for neighbors

The shooting on June 9, 2024, prompted an investigation, which later led to a search for a black sedan.

A neighbor who lived near the scene told WJZ she called police shortly after hearing gunshots.

"I made the call and this child could have been taken to the hospital," the neighbor said. "Somebody needed to see after this boy. He laid on that parking lot all night."

Residents in the Reisterstown neighborhood said the quiet community had changed in recent years.

"People are sad. They're kind of sickened," said Connie Williams, who lived in the neighborhood for 18 years. "You have people that have been here long term that are saying this neighborhood is changing too quick and Baltimore City's move into Baltimore County. You have people that are just saying I'm afraid to go out."

Christal Paguada, 16, told WJZ that she grew up with Nunez and said she believed he was walking home from work at the time of the shooting.

"He always lit up a room anywhere he came into," said Paguada. "When we found out we were, we were in shock. A respectable guy with a good heart."

Crime in Baltimore County

Over the past year, crime in Baltimore County has been declining.

There were 61,154 criminal offenses reported in 2023 and a total of 58,561 offenses reported in 2024 in Baltimore County, according to police data.

Between January 2024 and January 2025, there were 58,582 crimes reported across the county, including 28 homicides. There were also 665 weapons violations reported, data shows.