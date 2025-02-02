Baltimore County police seek car wanted in connection to teen's murder in Reisterstown

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police shared surveillance video of a car suspected in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Reisterstown in June 2024.

The video shows a black sedan that police say is wanted in connection to the death of Nester Nunez.

Please look at this footage and the vehicle you see in it. The car is a suspect vehicle in a homicide that happened on June 9, 2024, in the 200 block of Hammershire Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/2GYORTIOwe — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 2, 2025

Police said Nunez was shot multiple times and died at the scene on June 9 on Hammershire Road. No arrests have been made., according to the police.

Officers have not identified the make, model or license plate information on the vehicle. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Neighbors recall shooting

A neighbor told WJZ in June she heard gunshots early in the morning and then called police. The neighbor said she was awakened by an officer at her door gathering information.

"I made the call and this child could have been taken to the hospital," the neighbor said. "Somebody needed to see after this boy. He laid on that parking lot all night."

Sixteen-year-old Christal Paguada said she grew up with Nunez and that his family also stayed at her home for an extended period. She thinks Nunez was walking home from work at a restaurant when the shooting happened a block and a half from her home.

"He always lit up a room anywhere he came into," Paguada. "When we found out we were, we were in shock. A respectable guy with a good heart. My friend and I were talking about it, and she was telling me how she remembers this one time when he literally bought us a pizza with the sense that he was so very genuine."