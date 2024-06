Unified Command releases new video showing efforts to reopen Port of Baltimore this weekend and more

Unified Command releases new video showing efforts to reopen Port of Baltimore this weekend and more

Unified Command releases new video showing efforts to reopen Port of Baltimore this weekend and more

BALTIMORE-- County officers are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Reisterstown, Maryland.

#BCoPD Homicide detectives are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 200 block of Hammershire Rd, 21136. An adult male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information it will be provided. pic.twitter.com/Y4CmsqYhwn — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 9, 2024

Homicide detectives are on the 200 block of Hammershire Road where the shooting occurred.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.