South Georgia wildfires exceed 53,000 acres; containment remains limited despite rain

Firefighters are continuing to battle massive wildfires in southeast Georgia that have burned more than 53,000 acres, even as recent rainfall gave crews a temporary break to strengthen containment lines and protect homes.

The Highway 82 fire is now estimated at 22,615 acres with 6% containment, according to a Monday morning update from fire officials and the Georgia Forestry Commission. The Pineland Rd Fire is now estimated at 32,331 acres and 10% contained.

Rain brings brief relief, but fire is far from over

Crews said about 0.4 to 0.8 inches of rain fell across parts of the fire zone Sunday night, helping slow fire behavior in some areas.

While officials called it a welcome pause, they stressed the wildfire remains very active.

"This fire is far from being out," said Lance Robinson with the southern area team overseeing operations. "This was a pausing event, but it will likely start heating back up in the days ahead."

Fire crews are focusing efforts along the eastern edge of the blaze near Highway 82, working north to reinforce containment lines.

Robinson said firefighters were able to improve fire breaks along key roadways, including Boots Harrison Road, Albert Gibson Road, and Highway 32, where crews also conducted controlled burnout operations to eliminate dry vegetation between containment lines.

On the western side, firefighters continued mop-up operations near structures and held fire lines established during earlier burnout efforts.

The photo provided by the Office of Gov. Brian Kemp shows smoke produced from a wildfire in Brantley County, Ga., Friday, April 24, 2026. (Office of Gov. Brian Kemp via AP) AP

Evacuations, curfew remain in place across Brantley County

A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for areas bounded by Highway 32 to the north, Highway 82 to the south, Highway 110 to the west, and Post Road to the east.

Officials warn that conditions can change quickly as wind shifts and dry fuels remain in place across the region.

A curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. also remains active, and officials are urging residents to follow all road closures and law enforcement instructions.

More than 400 personnel battling fire

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, more than 400 personnel, multiple helicopters, bulldozers, and engines are assigned to the fire.

Crews are also watching for changing weather conditions, including a shifting wind pattern that could move smoke into Highway 82 communities and reduce visibility.

Officials are urging drivers to use caution in areas including Atkinson, Lulaton, and Nahunta.

A firefighter works the Brantley Highway 82 fire, Thursday, April 23, 2026, near Nahunta, Ga. Mike Stewart / AP

Fire leaders praised the work of local and out-of-county crews working around the clock.

"If you see these firefighters in the community, please thank them," Robinson said. "They're doing a remarkable job under very difficult conditions."

The American Red Cross continues to operate a shelter in Brunswick for evacuees, with additional support sites open for donations and displaced residents. The Georgia Department of Agriculture has designated several locations for large animals. Local day shelters are open at Nahunta Methodist Church and Southside Baptist Church. Pets are only permitted at the Red Cross Shelter in Brunswick.

Gov. Kemp praises relief response, aid for displaced residents

Gov. Brian Kemp said communities across Georgia are stepping up to support neighbors impacted by the wildfires, pointing to an outpouring of donations and assistance for those who have lost homes.

"When tragedy strikes, Georgians show up for each other. Marty, the girls, and I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and donations from the people of our state for their neighbors in need who have lost so much to the wildfires," he wrote in a statement released Monday.

Kemp said shelters and organizations, including the Red Cross in Brantley, Selden Park Shelter in Brunswick, Venture of Faith Camp in Lake Park, and several churches and community sites in Hortense and Nahunta, have opened their doors to displaced residents. He also highlighted groups providing direct support to first responders and volunteers, including the Salvation Army, Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief, Convoy of Hope, Adventist Community Services Disaster Response, and World Central Kitchen, as recovery and relief efforts continue.