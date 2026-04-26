Metro Atlanta steps up as relief efforts expand for South Georgia wildfire victims

Wildfires continue to burn across parts of South Georgia. While they do, relief organizations are ramping up efforts to support families who have lost everything.

The American Red Cross has deployed teams into some of the hardest-hit areas, including Brantley County. Entire communities have been impacted in that area by wildfires. Volunteers and workers from the Atlanta area are working to provide shelter, food, and emergency supplies.

Officials said the situation is dire. "We have at least 35 staff and volunteers assigned to work on this disaster," said Allison Flexner with the American Red Cross. "It is such a tragic and heartbreaking time for the folks impacted by these fires."

Two emergency shelters are now open in Lake Park and Brunswick for families forced to evacuate. The American Red Cross said its helped people replace items like medication. At the same time, Salvation Army officials told CBS Atlanta right now, it's focusing on supporting first responders. Officials said they are planning to expand services to evacuees if needed.

Lanita Lloyd serves as the Salvation Army Divisional Emergency Disaster Services Director, she said right now, she's prioritizing using primarily local staff and volunteers closest to the disaster area to respond quickly. If those physical resources become strained, she'll bring in more help from across the state.

Llyod said the team will also help families recover through disaster case management and work with them one-on-one. She explained that their goal is to do the best they can to identify needs and fill gaps in resources.

Both organizations stress that financial donations are the best way to help. Allison Flexner, a member of the American Red Cross communication team said as little as $20 can provide three meals a day for someone impacted by the fires. Lloyd with the Salvation Army explained their process of distribution as well. She said monetary contributions allow them to meet specific, immediate needs as they arise.

Both of them are urging people to be cautious of scams. They advise people to only donate through verified channels, including RedCross.org, 1-800-RED-CROSS, and SalvationArmy.org.

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