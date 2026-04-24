South Georgia wildfire destroys at least 90 homes, forcing evacutations and curfew as winds impact spread

A fast-moving wildfire in South Georgia has destroyed homes, forced evacuations, and officials warn that shifting winds could push flames into new areas as crews continue working to contain the blaze.

The Georgia Forestry Commission confirmed Friday that the Brantley County fire has now destroyed 90 homes, three more than previously reported. Officials said the fire remains about 15% contained but continues to change rapidly based on wind conditions and dry weather.

"Official estimates for fire size remain the same, however with significant fire activity and spread yesterday to the north, we expect an increase in documented acreage today after a flight and remapping," the Georgia Forestry Commission said. "Containment is more secure around the south end of the fire."

Crews are focusing on protecting homes and building fire lines, with help from heavy equipment like bulldozers and support from federal air tankers dropping water and fire retardant from above.

Brantley County sets curfew in wildfire-affected areas

Joey Cason said the situation remains highly unpredictable.

"This is still a dynamic fire event," Cason said in a morning update. "Wind will determine what happens today. If you receive a mandatory evacuation notice, you need to leave as quickly as possible."

Cason also announced a nighttime curfew beginning Friday at 8:30 p.m. in affected areas. The curfew will run until 6:30 a.m. and will be enforced by law enforcement until conditions improve.

At the command level, officials said a Southern Area Incident Management Team has taken over operations to coordinate the large-scale response. Brantley County Sheriff's Office said 59 fire departments, 20 bulldozers and multiple aircraft are now working the fire.

Air support includes helicopters and large air tankers assisting ground crews with structure protection and slowing the fire's spread.

Winds impacting spread of wildfires in South Georgia

Weather conditions are expected to remain challenging. Officials said winds out of the southwest and low humidity could increase fire activity during the hottest part of the day.

Evacuations remain in effect, and officials warned more could be ordered if conditions worsen. Residents in affected areas are urged to follow all road closures and evacuation instructions.

Across the region, the Georgia Forestry Commission reported 31 new wildfires in a single day Thursday, adding to already active large fires burning tens of thousands of acres statewide, including the Pineland Road fire, which has grown to more than 31,000 acres.

The Georgia National Guard has also deployed aviation units to assist firefighting efforts from the air, helping slow the spread and protect communities.

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to visit Brantley County on Friday to survey damage and meet with first responders on the ground as recovery and containment efforts continue.