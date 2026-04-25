2 massive Georgia wildfires destroy more than 100 homes, scorch over 38,000 acres

Two massive wildfires in south Georgia have scorched more than 38,000 acres and destroyed over 100 homes.

Extreme drought has turned the region into a tinderbox and allowed flames to spread. Overnight, new fires sparked in rural south Georgia.

One woman — who saw flames coming and fled with four kids and 10 dogs to Florida — watched her family's home burn on her phone, through Ring cameras.

"When both of my devices were offline, and it was black and I couldn't see no more, it was so gut-wrenching because then I knew, like, they got ... what I call home," Anna Dudek told CBS News' Mark Strassmann.

Another resident, Jesse Morgan, lost his automotive business, which he started in 1996. He told CBS News his insurance denied his claim, since "acts of God" aren't covered.

"I definitely could use some help," he said. "But I'm, you know, I guess my pride is too much. I'm not gonna get out there and ask for it."

Firefighters put out a hot spot from the Brantley Highway 82 Fire on April 24, 2026, in Atkinson, Georgia. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Gov. Brian Kemp toured the damage on Friday and met with first responders trying to contain the flames. The Georgia Forestry Commission confirmed Friday that the Brantley County fire had grown to 7,500 acres, while the Pineland Road fire in Clinch County had expanded to more than 31,000 acres.

Kemp said at a press conference that federal authorities determined the Brantley Highway 82 fire and the Pineland Road Fire were currently the "two most dangerous, biggest, problematic fires anywhere" in the country.

He said officials believe the Brantley Highway 82 fire started when a party balloon landed on a power line and caused a spark.

"We need a change in the weather, but until we get that, we're just going to stay after these fires and do everything we can to get them contained," Kemp said.

Fire activity was expected to remain extremely high over the weekend.