How Georgia's U.S. House members voted on the bill to end the federal government shutdown

The House voted 222 to 209 to approve a funding package and end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history on Wednesday, sending the bill to President Trump's desk for his signature.

The House debated a bill to reopen the government that the Senate approved on Monday night. The vote took place around 7 p.m., passing the Republican-led chamber.

"We think this is going to happen, and we're sorry it took this long," Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Wednesday.

Johnson sent House lawmakers on a break for almost two months amid a lengthy Senate impasse over the shutdown. He called them back after a small group of Democrats broke with their colleagues and voted with Republicans to end it because a vote on extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies would take place in December.

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both voted "no" on the final Senate vote, pointing to the risk that low-income Georgians' insurance premiums would drastically rise.

Here is how each Georgia member of the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night's vote:

House District 1: Buddy Carter

Rep. Buddy Carter, who has announced that he is running in the Republican primary for the 2026 Senate election, voted in favor of ending the government shutdown.

The southeast Georgia Republican has criticized the shutdown in the past, blaming its effects on Ossoff and other Democrats.

House District 2: Sanford Bishop

Rep. Sanford Bishop, a senior member of the United States House Appropriations Committee, voted "no" on Wednesday night.

During the shutdown, Bishop said he was "committed to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to get the government open and working for the people," but argued that the Republican-led federal spending bill does not adequately support Georgians who rely on the subsidies.

House District 3: Brian Jack

Freshman Republican Rep. Brian Jack voted "yes" to reopening the federal government.

Jack is the newest member of the Georgia delegation, having been elected to the position in 2024.]

House District 4: Hank Johnson

Rep. Hank Johnson, who represents parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, voted "no" to the bill.

Before Monday's Senate vote, Johnson wrote on X that he urged his fellow legislators to "stand strong and hold the line."

"Please do not gamble away the health care of those who depend on Obamacare to stay alive," he wrote.

House District 5: Nikema Williams

On Sunday, Rep. Nikema Williams wrote on X that she would not vote for any bill that doesn't address future health care costs.

"I urge my Democratic colleagues in the Senate to stand strong and hold the line, save Obamacare, and please do not gamble away the health care of those who depend on Obamacare to stay alive," Williams wrote.

As she previously stated, Williams voted "no" on the bill.

House District 6: Lucy McBath

Congresswoman Lucy McBath voted "no" on reopening the federal government.

House District 7: Rich McCormick

Metro Atlanta Rep. Rich McCormick voted "yes" on the bill.

"After weeks of unnecessary delays from Democrats, we're finally taking down the barriers and getting back to work for the American people," McCormick wrote on X before the vote. "I'm voting YES tonight on the CR to reopen the government and end the ridiculous Schumer shutdown."

House District 8: Austin Scott

Rep. Austin Scott, who represents parts of central and South Georgia, voted "yes" on his party's bill.

Scott had previously signaled that he was uncertain about a section of the bill that would allow senators to sue for at least $500,000 if federal law enforcement seizes their data without prior notification.

I've been struggling with what the right vote is, because of what the Senate did," he told Roll Call.

House District 9: Andrew Clyde

Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Navy veteran, voted "yes" for the bill.

Clyde has cited specific support for the Republican-led federal budget's removal of a $200 tax on certain types of firearms regulated under the National Firearms Act.

House District 10: Mike Collins

Rep. Mike Collins announced that he was voting "yes" on the bill on Wednesday afternoon.

"Soon, I'll be voting to open the government and give our #1 industry the support it needs to feed, fuel, and clothe Georgia. Our farmers should never be held hostage, and I'm proud to have their backs," Collins wrote.

Like Carter, Collins is also running in the Republican primary to face Ossoff in the 2026 Senate election.

House District 11: Barry Loudermilk

Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk voted "yes" on Wednesday night, supporting his party's plan to reopen the government.

Loudermilk has previously called the Democratic Party's push for healthcare subsidies a "charade," arguing that the party was focused on elections.

House District 12: Rick W. Allen

Rep. Rick W. Allen voted "yes" to reopen the federal government.

House District 13: David Scott

Rep. David Scott, who represents parts of metro Atlanta, voted "no" with his fellow Democrats on Wednesday night.

House District 14: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voted "yes" to reopening the government.

While the congresswoman pushed for the end of the shutdown by eliminating the filibuster, she has been critical of her party's plans for healthcare. She has spoken out in the last few weeks, urging Republicans to present a replacement for the Affordable Care Act rather than letting key tax credits expire.

"I yelled at Mike Johnson last week on our GOP conference call … I hope that Mike Johnson is finally giving a single health care policy, because the country deserves it, and it shouldn't be a secret," she said on "The View" earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.