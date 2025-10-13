Georgia voters react as Marjorie Taylor Greene backs Obamacare subsidies during shutdown

As the government shutdown enters its 13th day, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is breaking from most of her Republican colleagues on the issue at the center of the standoff: health care. Greene is siding with Democrats to preserve Affordable Care Act subsidies, a move that's drawing attention inside and outside her district.

CBS News Atlanta traveled to Floyd County, the heart of Georgia's 14th Congressional District, to gauge voters' thoughts. The area, which includes Rome, is a deep-red territory where President Donald Trump won about 70 percent of the vote, and Greene has long been known as one of his staunchest allies.

But in a recent CNN interview, Greene said she's hearing directly from constituents worried about losing access to health insurance if ACA tax credits expire.

"I'm getting phone calls from people that are saying if the ACA tax credits expire, they aren't going to be able to have health insurance," Greene said. "They're going to have to drop it."

David Guldenschuh, vice chair of the Floyd County Republican Party and an early Greene supporter, said her stance shouldn't be seen as abandoning conservative principles.

"She understands what she can do and can't do, and she understands where you just sometimes need to be practical," Guldenschuh said.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican from Georgia, speaks to reporters as she arrives for a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, at the Republican National Committee office on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP) DREW ANGERER

About 74,000 people in Greene's district receive coverage through the Affordable Care Act, and nearly all of them get tax credits to help lower their monthly premiums.

"We do need to supplement the premiums," Guldenschuh added. "I think she's looking out for her constituents. We can't just let premiums double for those who are using it."

For Greene, who won reelection with 65 percent of the vote, opposing the subsidies could directly impact the very voters who helped send her to Washington.

"She now looks and sees the big picture," Guldenschuh said. "She's able to target what we need to do to fix things without necessarily compromising on her principles."

In Rome, reactions to Greene's position were mixed but leaned supportive.

Resident Sara Rogers said the move reflects an understanding of her voter base.

"I think it's recognizing who is voting for you," Rogers said. "If you're agreeing with policies that support the people who live in your area, then people are more likely to reelect you."

Another resident, Danny Grissom, said Greene's stance seems aimed at protecting working Americans.

"Sounds like she's trying to look after the little guy," Grissom said. "As long as it's Americans we're talking about saving money for, and not giving our money away."

For now, Greene's constituents say her focus appears to be on doing what's right for her district and keeping the government running.

"She's going to do what's right for the government to help it run correctly," Guldenschuh said. "But most importantly, what's right for the people."

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Representative Greene's office for comment and has not yet received a response.