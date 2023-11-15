Businesses, contractors, federal workers wait to see if Congress avoids shutdown
"Even just the discussion of shutdowns causes a noticeable change in foot traffic," the owner of an appliance store Virginia said. "It hurts."
The agreement is central to avoiding a government shutdown later this month.
The two-step bill punts the fight over government spending until after the holidays.
Congress faces a Friday deadline to fund the government and avert a shutdown.
Mere hours before a midnight deadline, Congress passed a short-term funding bill to keep the government open.
Consumers' expectations for the future dropped to the lowest point since October 2016, rattled by the shutdown
The IRS recalled 26,000 workers without pay to process tax refunds, but many haven't shown up this week
As workers miss a full month of pay, some labor leaders say a massive strike can bring the shutdown to an end
Website's data show a spike in job searches from workers at agencies that have gone unfunded — and it's spreading
A U.S. government job was once cherished for offering stable work and decent pay -- then politics happened
Many can expect minor delays -- or worse -- with the already complicated process of getting and managing a mortgage
Owner of bed and breakfast in Custer, S.D., had all her guests cancel their stay because Mount Rushmore is closed
Investment advisor Jim Jubak worries that machinations in Washington could have a ripple effect on the economy
Anthony Mirhaydari of Mirhaydari Capital Management believes a prolonged government shutdown could contribute to increased volatility
Former Rep. Bob Walker, R-Pa., offers his take on the government shutdowns of the 1990s, the current shutdown, and how to prevent another crisis
Mike McCurry, who was White House press secretary under Bill Clinton, describes how the shutdowns of the 1990s compare to today
South Carolina artist Chris Cox is volunteering to help keep the Mall tidy as National Park Service employees are furloughed
A CBS News estimate reveals that the votes are not quite there - but it's very close
The clock is ticking for Congress to raise the government's borrowing limit -- but what happens if lawmakers fail?
The government enters its seventh day of shutdown while Congress barrels toward an Oct. 17 deadline to raise the debt ceiling
Browse all of our full transcripts from 2024 of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."
Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert denied allegations circulated on social media that she punched her ex-husband in the face, calling it a "sad situation."
President Biden's State of the Union address will be the final such speech before the 2024 presidential election.
The Pentagon's No. 2, Kathleen Hicks, was informed of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization two days after she assumed some of his duties.
Three years after the attack on the Capitol, former President Donald Trump called on President Biden to "release the J6 hostages."
Liz Cheney believes former President Donald Trump should be disqualified from the ballot, but said "we have to be prepared to ensure that we can defeat him at the ballot box."
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, House Speaker Mike Johnson and former Rep. Liz Cheney join Margaret Brennan.
A complete list of winners and nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
The FAA said it was grounding all affected Boeing 737 Max 9s after an Alaska Airlines flight had a portion of its fuselage blow out over Oregon Friday night.
Taylor Swift did not appear to be in attendance at Sunday's Chiefs game ahead of the Golden Globes. Travis Kelce was inactive during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Everyone gets angry over customer service call centers – both the frustrated customers, and the employees on the receiving end of callers' ire. Now, an artificial intelligence bot can step in to cut waiting time and help defuse the situation.
Economic views are still tough, but they've improved as more report lower gas prices.
Verizon will pay $100 million to eligible current and former subscribers to settle a class-action lawsuit over fees it charged customers.
The U.S. dodged a recession last year thanks to robust consumer spending. Here's what the new year may bring for the economy.
President Biden's State of the Union address will be the final such speech before the 2024 presidential election.
Flu cases are surging nationwide and 27 children are among those who have died this flu season. One hospital shares ways to be on the lookout for respiratory issues. Janet Shamlian reports.
Looking to boost your nutrition in the new year? Experts point to plant-based diets as a way to look and feel better.
Video evidence is leading researchers to link seizures to some rare cases of sudden unexplained deaths in children, according to a new study.
Approval of Florida program paves way for other U.S. states to request same permission to lower drug costs for American consumers.
Video from crib monitors is leading researchers to link seizures to some rare cases of sudden unexplained deaths in children. Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News' chief medical correspondent, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the impact of the study and what it reveals.
CBS News gets a rare glimpse inside Western China's vast and beautiful Xinjiang region, which became notorious for the government's horrific crackdown on its Muslim Uyghur population – and which is now being rebranded as a tourist attraction.
The rocket attack came a day after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his group must retaliate for the killing of Saleh Arouri, the deputy political leader of the militia's ally Hamas.
Christian Oliver, his daughters Madita and Annik, and the pilot of their small plane all died when the plane crashed on Thursday.
Along Japan's coastline, power was gradually being restored after the earthquakes, but water supplies were still short.
The documents unsealed in a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein contain testimony about previously public allegations against Prince Andrew.
Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" both won awards at Sunday's Golden Globes.
"I just woke up and thought, 'Maybe this would be appropriate tonight,'" Margot Robbie said on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Glamorous celebrity fashions were on full display during a special red carpet event leading up to the 2024 Golden Globes.
Everyone gets angry over customer service call centers – both the customers frustrated at having their complaints heard and resolved, and the employees who are on the receiving end of callers' ire. That's when an AI bot can step in to cut waiting time and help defuse the situation. Correspondent David Pogue talks with the founders of Gridspace, whose artificial intelligence customer service agent, named Grace, fills in for human agents at more than 100 airlines, banks, hospital chains and phone companies.
Starting this month, some new PCs running Windows 11 will have a special "Copilot key" that launches Microsoft's AI chatbot.
Transportation is the number one source of planet-warming emissions in the U.S. A new project from Google is using AI to cut down on stop-and-go traffic, which in turn will help reduce emissions. Ben Tracy has the story.
Google's Project Green Light aims to reduce stop-and-go traffic by up to 30%, cutting down on planet-warming emissions.
Thousands of Himalayan glaciers could lose as much as 80% of their mass by the end of the century as the Earth's temperature rises, according to projections. Peter Clark, distinguished professor of earth, ocean, and atmospheric sciences at Oregon State University, joins CBS News to explain the problem and potential solutions.
Dozens of species of raptors in Africa are seeing declining populations. Researchers warn the birds of prey are at risk of population collapse.
Researchers say they've unraveled a mystery that's puzzled scientists for years and identified the enzyme responsible for urine's yellow color.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking the spread of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 this winter.
Much of the Western U.S. is in the midst of a snow drought. Eric Sproles, an assistant professor at Montana State University, joins CBS News with the economic and environmental impacts.
After authorities ruled Megan Parra took her own life, her family would spend years investigating her death, recruiting two retired FBI agents and convincing local and state officials to take a second look at the case.
Kassanndra Cantrell went missing the day before her first ultrasound. Investigators quickly focused on a person of interest in her disappearance – the man who she said was the father of her baby.
Michael Burham escaped from Warren County jail in northwestern Pennsylvania last year and was on the run for more than a week before a pet dog led to his recapture.
The three fugitives being sought by federal officials were: Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III.
Archbishop John Nienstedt resigned from his position amid allegations of covering up crimes of a pedophile priest at the church. Eight years later, the investigation is complete.
Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic's Peregrine is the first U.S. spacecraft to attempt a moon landing in more than 50 years.
NASA's spacecraft Juno did a flyby of Jupiter's moon Io to learn more about the lunar body's volcanic activity.
SpaceX launches two rockets less than three hours apart to put a military spaceplane and 23 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit.
NASA's Artemis III crewed moon landing will likely be delayed, the Government Accountability Office said in a recent report. The mission was initially planned for late 2024 or early 2025 but is now delayed until December 2025. The watchdog reports it could be pushed back as far as 2027. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood discusses the mission.
These missions are headed not just to Earth's moon, but moons of Mars and Jupiter — and a pair of asteroids.
Days after a young woman vanishes, a man in a distinctive hat is seen walking away from her car. Who is the man in the hat?
Christie Wilson disappeared in 2005, and her killer refused to say where he put her body.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
In 1981, 13-year-old Mary Day disappeared from her Seaside, Calif., home, with no sign of her anywhere. It would be 22 years before she reappeared, bringing along more questions than answers.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
Fuselage of Alaska Airlines flight gets blown out mid flight; New York students learn the craft of boat building
This week on "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan interviews House Speaker Mike Johnson in the Texas border town Eagle Pass. Plus, former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney joins Brennan in Washington.
Juggling is a lot more than keeping a few balls in the air. Correspondent Conor Knighton recently attended the International Jugglers' Association's annual festival in South Bend, Ind., where juggling competitions – using all kinds of objects – can get out of hand.
For this edition of "The Takeout," Major Garrett speaks to Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as surgeon general under former President Donald Trump. Adams discusses his takeaways from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the consequences of mixing politics and public health. His new book "Crisis and Chaos" tackles the importance of communicating accurate medical information to a skeptical public.
At a shelter in Eagle Pass, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reports on the "vexing challenge" the U.S. faces of balancing "national security risk of a hemisphere in crisis" with "keeping our humanity and staying a nation of immigrants."